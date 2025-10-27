Bass Played By Scott LaFaro Donated To New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An iconic Prescott double bass constructed in the early 1800s, once owned by jazz great Scott LaFaro, has been loaned to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) by the International Society of Bassists, marking a significant moment in the preservation and celebration of jazz history.

LaFaro (1936-1961) was a native son of Newark, New Jersey. This rare instrument was central to LaFaro's groundbreaking work with the Bill Evans Trio in the early 1960s. NJPAC will give audiences a rare opportunity to hear this instrument when today's leading bassists perform on it as part of the 2025 TD James Moody Jazz Festival: Ben Williams with Stanley Clarke (Nov 9), Max Gerl with Arturo Sandoval (Nov 13), and Christian McBride with his Big Band (Nov 22) - with more to be announced.

The bass will also be available for young instrumentalists to play as part of NJPAC's Milt Hinton Institute for Studio Bass, directed by Peter Dominguez, in the summer of 2026. This will give emerging bassists attending the institute the opportunity to play not only one of the world's great instruments, but also one of great significance in the history of jazz.

"Scott LaFaro transformed the way we think about the bass - from a supporting voice to an equal partner in musical conversation," said David Rodriguez, Executive Producer of NJPAC and a bass player himself. "Having his Prescott bass here on site is not only an honor but a profound reminder of his artistic vision and the power of innovation. What a gift to us all!"

Crafted by the renowned 19th-century American luthier Abraham Prescott, the instrument became synonymous with LaFaro's revolutionary approach to the bass. His lyrical phrasing, virtuosic technique, and deep musical interplay helped redefine the instrument's role in modern jazz. The Prescott bass, restored and carefully maintained, stands as both a historical artifact and a testament to LaFaro's enduring influence on the art of jazz.

"For bassists everywhere, Scott LaFaro's unique sound and incredible musicianship have been a deep source of inspiration. It's both humbling and exhilarating to be in direct contact with his instrument," says Christian McBride, multi-Grammy Award-winning bassist and NJPAC's Jazz Advisor.

After LaFaro's death in a car crash in 1961, Scott's badly damaged bass was restored by Luthier Barrie Kolstein, who later chose April 14, 2014, which would have been the Scott LaFaro's 78th birthday, to announce his gift of Scotty's double bass to the International Society of Bassists (SB). The ISB makes the Scott LaFaro Bass available for recordings and performances by ISB members and other gifted musicians, extending LaFaro's remarkable legacy.



"We all have a shared responsibility for carrying tradition forward. By sharing LaFaro's bass publicly, we are bridging generations and ensuring that the instrument's voice continues to resonate," says Madeleine Crouch, General Manager of the International Society of Bassists. "Playing an instrument once held by the great Scott LaFaro allows today's musicians to literally touch and feel the lineage of sound, technique, and artistry. The ISB is delighted to help provide this opportunity to audiences and artists to deepen their understanding and respect for music history."

The Scott LaFaro Bass has most recently been in residence at Finlay + Gage Musical Instruments in Maplewood, New Jersey. Its presence at NJPAC underscores the ongoing importance of preserving instruments that shaped the course of American music. "Finlay + Gage are committed to keeping us all connected to Scott LaFaro, the man behind the groundbreaking sound," explains Sam Finlay, Co-Founder of Finlay + Gage Musical Instruments. "We are thrilled to assist the International Society of Bassists in sharing Scotty's bass with NJPAC in LaFaro's hometown of Newark, New Jersey, while allowing new generations to connect with the legacy of one of jazz's most influential bassists."