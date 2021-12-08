BWW Review: IT'S ONLY A PLAY at George Street Playhouse-Laugh Out Loud and Enjoy

George Street Playhouse (GSP) continues their successful season of in-person performances with It's Only A Play, by the award-winning playwright and Broadway legend, Terrence McNally. This uniquely clever comedy is excellently co-directed by Kevin Cahoon and Colin Hanlon. Don't miss it! You'll laugh, and laugh some more at zany, yet relatable happenings. It is being performed in the Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theatre at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) now through December 19.

The show depicts a stylish opening night party by the producer of the new Broadway show, A Golden Egg. In attendance are guests that include the playwright, a television series actor, the show's aging star who is hoping for a Broadway comeback, the director, an unpopular critic, and a wannabe actor hired to assist guests. Tensions run high as the group waits for the reviews that can make or break the show's run, with special concerns about the one from the New York Times. This spirited parody portrays the pride and pitfalls of the theatre world while bringing a cast of loveable, quirky characters to the stage. The story brings new meaning to the old adage, "the show must go on."

The cast is so convincing in their roles, you'll believe that the opening night party is unfolding in real time. The troupe's comedic timing is nothing less than perfect as they deliver the fast paced dialogue with zingers galore. The company includes Lindsey Nicole Chambers as producer, Julia Budder; Greg Cuellar as director, Frank Finger; Doug Harris as wannabe actor, Gus; Mark Junek as television series star, James Wicker; Kristine Nielsen as actress, Virgina Noyes; Patrick Richwood as the playwright, Peter Austin; and Triney Sandoval as theatre critic, Ira Drew.

Unforgettable, captivating moments include James' telephone conversation with his agent; Virginia talking about her probation; Julia describing her position as a show producer; Frank speaking of his many successes as a director; Peter blessing theatre people; Gus singing to the group; Ira revealing that he has written a play; and the cast taking turns reading the NYT review.

The design and production team has done a fantastic job of creating the setting for It's Only A Play. The team includes scenic design by David Arsenault; lighting design by Alan Edwards; costume design by Alejo Vietti; and wig design by Charles G. LaPoint; and sound design, music and sound editing is by Ryan Rumery. Samantha Flint is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by Pat McCorkle, McCorkle Casting, Ltd.

Our joy in seeing live theatre again is enhanced by productions such as It's Only A Play that are at once entertaining and exceptional. We congratulate Artistic Director, David Saint and Managing Director, Kelly Ryman on George Street Playhouse's successes.

Tickets for It's Only A Play start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org. Currently the Playhouse is offering a "Choose-Your-Own Three Play Packages" available at $90.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson