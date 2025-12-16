Review: WHO’S HOLIDAY! at National Broadway Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Who’s Holiday! is a wildly funny and delightfully raunchy holiday treat that’s anything but your typical Christmas story! This irreverent, adults-only comedy by Matthew Lombardo follows a grown-up Cindy Lou Who as she recounts her wild and twisted life since that fateful night she met the Grinch.

Now living in a run-down trailer on the outskirts of Whoville, Cindy Lou is older, wiser, and full of hilarious, rhyming tales of misadventure, scandal, and unexpected heart. With a cocktail in hand and a sharp wit to match, she invites the audience into her outrageous holiday party for an evening of belly laughs, outrageous revelations, and even a few surprisingly heartfelt moments.

You saw her last when she was just two

Celebrate the holidays with Cindy Lou Who

Pull up a seat and fill up your cup

‘Cause your favorite little Who is all grown up

A story, although not written by Seuss, is an after-story of sorts, detailing what happens the night after Cindy Lou Who meets the Grinch, who, interestingly enough, and without giving too much away, end up getting married. The wild and crazy events that go down as a result of that are nothing short of shocking…

Interestingly enough, she was actually going to marry McGurkus, yes, the one who ended up running a Circus, and actually almost ended up with a job there as well, when she became an outcast for marrying the Grinch. But also interesting was the fact that Horton, Cat In The Hat, attended the wedding.

This delightful comedy had me laughing from beginning to end. As rymes spinning and winning, there was rapping to earn some clapping, and the mic drop that was not even close to a flop. There was plenty of audience participation, glad I wasn't on the radio station. A show that some could see as intimidating definitely didn't keep the audience waiting. Cindy Lou Who invites people to interact along, including joining her at her party, and singing along. The party, I was fortunate to ”join”, involved her telling about her life. We “drank” and laughed the night away, almost forgetting I was there to watch the play.

The show for a description relating to the ratings, think of Dr. Seuss meets Jerry Springer. Also funny and clever, as long as you don’t mind some language and some adult topics covered, just be thankful she doesn’t date her brother. But relating to the comedy part, the daughter she had taken away from her, she claimed, was another famous “green person” in a well-known Broadway musical. I did laugh quite loudly at that bit; thankfully, they didn’t throw a fit. This show was funny, you won't want to miss it, so hurry and go buy your tickets!

Keeley Robinson, who played Cindy Lou Who, has great comedic timing and is a wonderful storyteller. She has a very easy flow and rhythm with all those rhymes, a true talent that will be the Dr. Seuss influence coming through. This is a very unique show in that she is the solo performer for the entire 90 minutes, and doesn't miss a beat.

Perfect for those who love their holiday entertainment with a side of sass, Who’s Holiday! is a laugh-out-loud, feel-good romp that proves the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by sharing a drink and a story (or two) with friends!

Rated R: For Crude Adult Humor and Language.

National Broadway Theatre is a non-profit that pays actors for their work, the only theatre in Grand Rapids. Who’s Holiday! is currently playing through Sunday, Dec 21, 2025, at Ambrosia Theater.

Connect with National Broadway Theatre for complete up-to-date information on upcoming productions and workshops on Instagram at @nationalbroadwaytheatre, on Facebook at facebook.com/NationalBroadwayTheatre, and online at https://www.nationalbroadwaytheatre.org/

