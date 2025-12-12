Tony Award-Winning THE OUTSIDERS Now On Sale At DeVos Performance Hall

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Single tickets are now on sale for THE OUTSIDERS, the Tony Award–winning Best Musical, which will play DeVos Performance Hall as part of its national tour. The production is based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s motion picture and will be presented by Broadway Grand Rapids.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967, The Outsiders follows Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family as they navigate rivalry with the Socs and confront questions of identity, loyalty, and belonging. The musical features an original score and centers on themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery.

The Outsiders won four Tony Awards in 2024, including Best Musical. The production features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, and direction by Danya Taymor. Choreography is by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, with music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

The creative team includes scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer, projection design by Hana S. Kim, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh, hair and wig design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and makeup design by Tishonna Ferguson. Additional credits include music supervision and orchestrations by Matt Hinkley, music direction by Remy Kurs, casting by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA, and production stage management by Edmond O’Neal.

The touring production is produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Angelina Jolie, and a consortium of additional producers. The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Sony Masterworks Broadway. The musical’s world premiere was produced by La Jolla Playhouse.

Tickets

Tickets are available through the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office, Ticketmaster, and BroadwayGrandRapids.com. Group orders of ten or more may be placed by calling 616-235-6285.

Michigan Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE COLOR PURPLE (STAGECRAFTERS) 6.3% of votes 2. TUCK EVERLASTING (STAGECRAFTERS) 5.5% of votes 3. CABARET (Fenton Village Players) 5.4% of votes Vote Now!