Interview: Caleb Kohler of MATILDA at LionHeart Productions

Photo Credit: Cynthia Hulst

LionHeart Productions is presenting Roald Dahl's Matilda. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Matilda is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages worldwide.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. Her cruel parents dislike her but impress her schoolteacher, Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Broadway World Michigan sat down with Caleb Kohler, who plays Bruce, to get his thoughts on the show, cake, and more!

Photo Credit: Kristine Knox-Dollberg

Broadway World Michigan: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and then a few theatre activities you have participated in as an introduction?

Caleb: I am 14 years old, I live in the town of Newaygo, and I am homeschooled. I love painting, music, and video games. This is my second play with Lionheart.

Photo Credit: Kristine Knox-Dollberg

Can you describe Matilda in your own words?

Caleb: Matilda is a story of standing up to injustice and not staying silent.

What was your introduction to Matilda?

Caleb: I had seen the movies, but we were looking for another play to do, and found that Lionheart was putting on the production.

Photo Credit: Cynthia Hulst

Do you have a favorite moment, line, and/or song in the show?

Caleb: My favorite song is “When I Grow Up”, and my favorite line is at the very end, ”... and one day when he leaves the hospital, he will still be stupid, but not so rude, I think.”

How would you describe your character, Bruce?

Caleb: Shy on the outside, but inside he’s excited and outgoing; it just takes a little courage to let that out.

Do you see any similarities between Bruce and yourself?

Caleb: Bruce’s energy, especially at the end of the show, is very similar to mine.

Photo Credit: Kristine Knox-Dollberg

Did you do any special preparation for your role?

Caleb: Not particularly, in fact, I was actually going for a separate character, Michael.

How is eating that cake every night?

Caleb: It’s not that bad. The cake is fake, obviously, but there is some frosting, which is always fun!

How exciting is it to get to lead not just one, but two songs (“When I Grow Up” and “Revolting”) and have a song about your character, Bruce?

Caleb: I love singing and expressing my energy through the play. It is quite nerve-racking having to sell those, but it is very fun!

Photo Credit: Kristine Knox-Dollberg

If given the chance to see something else or Matilda, why should people come see your show?

Caleb: It’s amazing how many people in our community have such great talent. I simply think that Matilda is a great show all in all.

Matilda runs through November 15th at the Grant Fine Arts Center, located on the campus of Grant High School at 331 East State Street. Grant, Michigan.

For tickets and more information, visit lionheartproductions.org and click on "Current Production”. You can also call the box office at (231) 834-5630, or order online: https://grantfac.booktix.com/dept/LionHeart/e/Matilda

Connect with Lion Heart Productions for complete info on Matilda on Facebook LionHeartProductions, on Instagram at @lionheart_productions, and online at www.lionheartproductions.org.