Interview: Luke Lewis of MATILDA at LionHeart Productions

LionHeart Productions is presenting Roald Dahl's Matilda. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Matilda is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages worldwide.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. Her cruel parents unlove her but impress her schoolteacher, Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Broadway World Michigan sat down with Luke Lewis, who plays Miss Trunchbull, to get his thoughts on the show!

Photo Credit: Kristine Knox-Dollberg

Broadway World: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and a few theatre activities you have participated in as an introduction?

Luke Lewis: I’ve been involved in theatre for twelve years and have been in over 35 productions. My favorite is The Wizard of Oz, in which I have been the Lion, the Wizard, and Uncle Henry/Guard.



Can you describe Matilda in your own words?

Luke: I describe Matilda as extremely intelligent, special, kind, and just.

Photo Credit: Kristine Knox-Dollberg





Do you have a favorite moment, line, and/or song in the show?

Luke: My favorite moment was when I hammer threw Amanda Thripp in the air





How would you describe your character, Miss Trunchbull?

Luke: I describe Trunchbull as a bully, very athletic, an abuser, and a torturer. She was also a braggart, and she lived in the past.

Did you do any special preparation for your role?

Luke: I watched the Matilda movies and some of the Broadway production.

Photo Credit: Kristine Knox-Dollberg

How exciting it is to get to lead not just one, but two songs (“Hammer” and “Smell of Rebellion”), and do you have a favorite to perform every night?

Luke: It’s very exciting to get a lead in such a different character. If I have to pick a favorite, it has to be “The Hammer” because it's one of the songs that has words that match the beat of the music!



What makes LionHeart’s production of Matilda special?

Luke: I would say it's the people that I get to work with! They're so kind and inclusive.



If given the chance to see something else or Matilda, why should people come see your show?

Luke: Many hours of rehearsal have been put into the show to make it spectacular. There are so many locally talented people in the community who have gotten roles in the play.



What would you say to someone with no prior knowledge of Matilda to get them to see the production?

Luke: There may be bits of the production that people can relate to and many laughs.

Photo Credit: Kristine Knox-Dollberg

Why do you think people should come to see Matilda?

Luke: As a theatre veteran, I consider it to be a “must-see” production.

Anything else you would like to share about the show?

Luke: It’s funny. It's heartwarming and incredible vocals!

Matilda runs from November through November 15th at the Grant Fine Arts Center, located on the campus of Grant High School at 331 East State Street. Grant, Michigan.

For tickets and more information, visit lionheartproductions.org and click on "Current Production”. You can also call the box office at (231) 834-5630, or order online: https://grantfac.booktix.com/dept/LionHeart/e/Matilda

Connect with Lion Heart Productions for complete info on Matilda on Facebook LionHeartProductions, on Instagram at @lionheart_productions, and online at www.lionheartproductions.org.