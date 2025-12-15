Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; THE COLOR PURPLE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
30%
Sabrina Dahlgren
- HOLIDAY CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
20%
Jason Briggs
- TRY TO REMEMBER: HIGHLIGHTS OF FLINT REP'S MUSICAL HISTORY
- Flint Repertory Theatre
19%
Eric Gutman
- HELLO, AGAIN: ERIC GUTMAN SINGS NEIL DIAMOND
- The Berman Center for Performing Arts
18%
Aaron Wittbrodt
- CURSED CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
14%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Thornton Murdock
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Sarah Nowak
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
6%
Amanda Tollstam
- BEAUTIFUL
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
5%
Arianna Moore
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
JENNA WILLIAMS
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
4%
Audrey Waugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
3%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theatre
3%
Hunter Milan
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Chloe Mae Page
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%
Elizabeth McNair
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
3%
Marryn Barney
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
3%
Sarah Kilgore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Valerie Mould
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
Mark McCleese
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Elizabeth Fisher
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Janeen Bodary
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
2%
Kris Allemang Stahl
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
X’ydee Alexander
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
2%
Hannah Sullivan
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Denene Mulay
- JERSEY BOYS
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Joi Thomas
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Mieke Moll
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Xydee Alexander
- HYSTERICAL
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Roberta Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sabriyah Davis
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
6%
Trica Bailey
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
6%
Toni Davison
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
5%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%
Ashley Hampton
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Michael Ameloot
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Stagecrafters
3%
Sarah Gunter-Marenger
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Teresa Hurst Lavallee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Camara Lewis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Jennifer Ambrose
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
3%
Elaine Kauffman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Jen Lothian
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Barbie Weisserman, Laura Bremer, Lisa Salisbury
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Jen Brown
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Kathy Mulay
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Amanda Lifvendahl
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
2%
Elaine Kauffman
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Kathleen Duffy
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Meaghan Bryant
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Jennifer Lothian
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Gianna Bratke
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Matt Snellgrove
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Elaine Kauffman
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Lydia Kanous
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theater
5%
JERRY HAINES
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Allyson Paris
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
4%
Victoria Stratton
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
4%
Kirsten Hinshaw
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
4%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
4%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
4%
Amy Lauter
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players Barn
3%
Nicci Dreyer
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
3%
Stephen Kiersey
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
3%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%
Wendy Katz Hiller
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Kathy Mulay
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Michael Lluberres
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Mike Artis
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Brian Farnham
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%
Brenda Sparks
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Debbie Landis-Sigler
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Lisa Knight
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Will Gearing & Josie Gonzalez
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
2%
Joseph Vercellone
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Leonard Sullivan
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Bryana Hall
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
6%
LETA CRISMAN
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Trinity Bird
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
5%
Dr. Miriam Hahn Thomas
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Andrea Assaf
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
4%
Michael A. Gravame
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
4%
CJ Williams
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
D. Terry Willliams
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Patrick Munley
- AN ADULT EVENING OF SHEL SILVERSTEIN
- Flint Community Players
3%
Benjamin Burt
- CLYBOURNE PARK
- Farmington Players
3%
Bruce Crews
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
3%
Connar Klock
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Bob Robinson
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Will Bryson
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Chad Tallon
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Casaundra Freeman
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Brian Maribel
- FAT HAM
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Eric Hand
- THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
William Church
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
2%
Courtney Burkett
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Paul Stroili
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Joshua Morgan
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Chris Ramirez
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Kevin Fitzhenry
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
NICK MARINELLO
- THE LION IN WINTER
- GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
2%Best Ensemble TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
4%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Stagecrafters
4%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
3%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
3%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%MATILDA
- STAGE-M, Big Rapids
2%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%MY FAIR LADY
- The Sauk
2%OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
2%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Rudy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
7%
Dev Patterson
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
6%
Shania Chehab
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
6%
Amanda Collene
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
5%
Chris Dube
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
5%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
4%
Shaina Leeh Chehab
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Elliot Odette
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Harley Miah
- ARTEMISIA
- Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Frank Ginis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Chelsie McPhilimy
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Delaney McKenzie
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jeff Adler
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Tom Archinal
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Lanny Potts
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
James Brunk
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Neil Koivu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Elliot Odette
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Code Skalmowski
- HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
2%
Delaney McKenzie
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jamie Gresens
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dennis Penney
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
JULIE MALLOY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Zachary Nash
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
Alan Sloan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
JJ FARR
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Brendan Vincent
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Ben Villaluz
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
3%
Todd Schreiber
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%
Kristi Gautsche
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
3%
Angie Schwab
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Kristi Gautsche
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Daniel Greig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
3%
Lori Hatfield
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Bechtel & Molly Boze
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
3%
Chris Littlefield
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Dennis Penney
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Wynne Marsh/Ray Novak
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Lori Porter
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Angie Schwab
- FIRST DATE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Vanessa A. Allen & Debra L. Perry
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Vanessa A. Allen
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Chris Gray
- JERSEY BOYS
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Raymond Novak
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%
Chris Martin
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT
2%
Steve Zumbrun
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%Best Musical THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
4%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
3%ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
3%ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
3%PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Rose Above
2%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%Best New Play Or Musical BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
14%A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
12%ANOTHER KIN
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
10%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
9%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
9%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
7%COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
7%KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE
- Rosedale Community Players
7%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
7%DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
6%CHARLIE HU$LE
- Oakland Community Collage Theatre
5%BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%ALAMO SHOES
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%Best Performer In A Musical
AJ Denomme
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
8%
Ibrahim Sene
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
6%
Jeffrey King
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
4%
Adam El-Zein
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%
Anderson Lee
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
KAELA GREEN
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Morgan Francis
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Caroline Hubbard
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Jessica Boehmer
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Adam Grey
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Village Players
2%
Aubrie Lauren
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%
Jennifer Jones
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Maureen Paraventi
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Camrynn LeMay
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
2%
Gianna Green
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
1%
Aidan Kelly
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
1%
Ben Zylman
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Reette Thorns
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
1%
Ja’Leeyna Dooley
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Sam Campbell
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
1%
Alexa Wollney
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Jude Pucell
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Lindsay Fleck
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Zoë Schulthiess
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
1%
Nicci Dreyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
1%Best Performer In A Play
Andrea McDonald
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
5%
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
5%
Alyssa Laney
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Ford Swihart
- WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
4%
Dawn Bassakyros
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
3%
Yasmin Tomaz
- KINDERTRANSPORT
- Jewish Theatre
3%
Frankie Braker
- BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
3%
Danae Ross
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
Nick Smathers
- DRY SUMMER
- Sarah Burcon
2%
Stacey Daniels
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
Chandler Gimson
- WELCOME TO PARADISE
- PTD Productions
2%
JENNA RUSSELL
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Emma Orr
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
2%
Colleen Meade Ripper
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
2%
Emily Aslakson
- WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%
Logan Awe
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jeremy Koch
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
X'ydee Alexander
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Jacob Isiminger
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
1%
Brenda Sparks
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
1%
Rachel Biber
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Rhyan Shankool
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Mathew Cross
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
1%
Patrick Lane
- THE LION IN WINTER
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
10%SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
4%MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
4%RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Fenton Village Players
4%MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
3%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
3%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
3%BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
3%MACBETH
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%KINDERTRANSPORT
- Jewish Theatre
2%THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%THE COTTAGE
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
2%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%THE SEUSSIFICATION OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Charlie Allinder
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
6%
Craig Hane
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
6%
Tobin Ost
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
5%
Amanda Bates
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Dan Rose
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
4%
Adam Carlson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
4%
Graham Parker
- XANADU
- Flint Community Players
4%
David Kyhn
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Michael Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Dan Guyette
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
David Kyhn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Samantha Snow
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Kat Blakeslee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Joshua Bleau, Stephen Visser, & Michael Bechtel
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Eric Maher
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Beth Gauthier
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Elisha Smith
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Jamie Hope
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Jorden James-Devloo
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
2%
Monika Essen
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Claire Beeman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
2%
Rachel Christine Daugherty
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%
Frank Ginis, John Lauder, Julia Spina-Kilar
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
1%
Jaky Van Dox
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
DAVE GENETTE
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
8%
Adam Coggins
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
8%
Kennikki Jones-Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
6%
Karl Kasischke
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
6%
Aaron Weeks
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
4%
Brian Farnham
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Carter Rice
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
4%
Emma Pegouske
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Alex Grinley
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Krista Pennington
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Eric Noggis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Lumumba Leon Reynolds II
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
3%
Tom Downey
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT
3%
Eric Seih
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Carter Rice
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Tim Edinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
2%
Chris Steinmayer
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Chris Goodman
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%
Jacob Myny
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jacob Myny
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Solstiz Ibarra Campos & Steve Gilliland
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Mark Hammell
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Eric Sieh
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aimee Chapman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
5%
Aidan Kelly
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORRS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
4%
Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
4%
Nilgun Basaran Kaya
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Kaden Selvidge
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Kristen Rossiter
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%
Adam Woolsey
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
3%
JACOB GILLMAN
- RAGTIME
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
2%
Chris Stack
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Brian Jones
- ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
2%
JAMAALL GIBSON-CASEY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Hayley Boggs
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Jacob Gray
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Alex Wade Cole
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jeff Weiner
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Terri Manning
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Brandon Ruiter
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Riley Bollock
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Edmond Guay
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Stagecrafters
2%
Este’Fan Kizer
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Chad Tallon
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
RYAN-KAYLA MARIE WESTBROOK
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Xia Skowronek
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%
Lele Miller
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amy Schumacher
- RIPCORD
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Zack Coates
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Bréon LaDawn
- ECLIPSED
- Theatre Nova
4%
Zeyy Fawaz
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
4%
Ethan Thomas
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
3%
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
3%
Dwandra Nickole Lampkin
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Anna de Luna
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
3%
Tessa Isaacson
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
3%
Antione Mckay
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Ashley Gatsey
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Summer Housler
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%
Julie Pratt
- GIRLS' WEEKEND
- The Sauk
2%
Layla Gojcaj
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
Rachel Beiber
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Bridget Hillyer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Stefani Bishop
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
David Termuhlen
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
June Schreiner
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
BRANDEN R. OMOREGIE
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Sue Chekaway
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Ian Bednarski
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Terrel
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Lauren Neuwirth
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
1%
Ben Cassidy
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
19%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
16%WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
15%A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
14%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
9%DRAGONS LOVE TACOS
- Tibbits Opera House
8%DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!
- Circle Theatre
7%SNOW WHITE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
6%THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Stagecrafters
10%
Croswell Opera House
7%
Fenton Village Players
5%
The Sauk
5%
Birmingham Village Players
5%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
5%
Flint Community Players
4%
Obsidian Theatre Festival
4%
Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Livonia Community Theatre
2%
Tibbits Opera House
2%
GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
2%
The Players Guild of Dearborn
2%
Theatre Nova
2%
Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Circle Theatre
2%