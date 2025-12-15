Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; THE COLOR PURPLE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sandy Davis - CRAFTY - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 30%

HOLIDAY CABARET

20%

Sabrina Dahlgren -- Riverwalk Theatre Company

TRY TO REMEMBER: HIGHLIGHTS OF FLINT REP'S MUSICAL HISTORY

19%

Jason Briggs -- Flint Repertory Theatre

HELLO, AGAIN: ERIC GUTMAN SINGS NEIL DIAMOND

18%

Eric Gutman -- The Berman Center for Performing Arts

CURSED CABARET

14%

Aaron Wittbrodt -- Riverwalk Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

7%

Ashley Thornton Murdock -- Stagecrafters

ANASTASIA

6%

Sarah Nowak -- The Croswell Opera House

BEAUTIFUL

5%

Amanda Tollstam -- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company

SEUSSICAL

5%

Arianna Moore -- Flint Community Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

JENNA WILLIAMS -- STAGECRAFTERS

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Abigail Rebekah Shown -- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Audrey Waugh -- Spotlight Players

DREAM GIRLS

3%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- WMU Shaw Theatre

GREASE

3%

Hunter Milan -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

SEUSSICAL

3%

Chloe Mae Page -- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Elizabeth McNair -- The Sauk

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Marryn Barney -- Tibbits Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Sarah Kilgore -- The Sauk

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Valerie Mould -- Birmingham Village Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Mark McCleese -- Nicely Theatre Group

SISTER ACT

2%

Elizabeth Fisher -- Farmington Players

WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?

2%

Janeen Bodary -- Spotlight Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Kris Allemang Stahl -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS

2%

X’ydee Alexander -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

WAITRESS

2%

Hannah Sullivan -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Denene Mulay -- Farmers Alley Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Joi Thomas -- Circle Theatre

CATS

2%

Mieke Moll -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

HYSTERICAL

2%

Xydee Alexander -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Roberta Campion -- Birmingham Village Players

ANASTASIA

6%

Sabriyah Davis -- The Croswell Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Trica Bailey -- Spotlight Players

MOON MAN WALK

5%

Toni Davison -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

SEUSSICAL

4%

Diana Waara -- Flint Community Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

4%

Ashley Hampton -- Riverwalk Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Michael Ameloot -- Stagecrafters

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Sarah Gunter-Marenger -- STAGECRAFTERS

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Teresa Hurst Lavallee -- STAGECRAFTERS

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Camara Lewis -- Riverwalk Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Jennifer Ambrose -- The Sauk

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

3%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Jen Lothian -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Barbie Weisserman, Laura Bremer, Lisa Salisbury -- Farmington Players

PARADE

2%

Jen Brown -- Croswell Opera House

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Kathy Mulay -- Farmers Alley Theatre

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

2%

Amanda Lifvendahl -- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival

PARADE

2%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Kathleen Duffy -- Birmingham Village Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Meaghan Bryant -- The Sauk

CATS

2%

Jennifer Lothian -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Gianna Bratke -- Tibbits Summer Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Michael A. Gravame -- Birmingham Village Players

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

Matt Snellgrove -- Flint Repertory Theatre

LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT

2%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

SEUSSICAL

2%

Lydia Kanous -- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

Jennifer Ward -- Stagecrafters

DREAM GIRLS

5%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- WMU Shaw Theater

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

JERRY HAINES -- STAGECRAFTERS

WAITRESS

4%

Allyson Paris -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

CABARET

4%

Victoria Stratton -- Fenton Village Players

ANNIE

4%

Kirsten Hinshaw -- Croswell Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Abigail Rebekah Shown -- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Amy Lauter -- Farmington Players Barn

WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?

3%

Nicci Dreyer -- Spotlight Players

ANASTASIA

3%

Stephen Kiersey -- The Croswell Opera House

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

3%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

SEUSSICAL

3%

Diana Waara -- Flint Community Players

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Wendy Katz Hiller -- Open Book Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Kathy Mulay -- Farmers Alley Theatre

GODSPELL

2%

Michael Lluberres -- Flint Repertory Theatre

PARADE

2%

Mike Artis -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

URINETOWN

2%

Brian Farnham -- Riverwalk Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Brenda Sparks -- Tibbits Opera House

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Debbie Landis-Sigler -- Stagecrafters

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Lisa Knight -- Circle Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Will Gearing & Josie Gonzalez -- Circle Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Joseph Vercellone -- Birmingham Village Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Leonard Sullivan -- Farmers Alley Theatre

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

6%

Bryana Hall -- Theatre Nova

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

5%

LETA CRISMAN -- STAGECRAFTERS

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

RADIUM GIRLS

4%

Dr. Miriam Hahn Thomas -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

DRONE

4%

Andrea Assaf -- Detroit Public Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Michael A. Gravame -- Village Players of Birmingham

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

CJ Williams -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

DIAL M FOR MURDER

3%

D. Terry Willliams -- Farmers Alley Theatre

AN ADULT EVENING OF SHEL SILVERSTEIN

3%

Patrick Munley -- Flint Community Players

CLYBOURNE PARK

3%

Benjamin Burt -- Farmington Players

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

3%

Bruce Crews -- The Sauk

CRAFTY

2%

Connar Klock -- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

2%

Bob Robinson -- Riverwalk Theatre

COVENANT

2%

Will Bryson -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

ACT THREE

2%

Chad Tallon -- Tibbits Opera House

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Casaundra Freeman -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

FAT HAM

2%

Brian Maribel -- Detroit Public Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Eric Hand -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

2%

William Church -- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival

A DRIVING BEAT

2%

Courtney Burkett -- Flint Repertory Theatre

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

Paul Stroili -- Farmers Alley Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

Joshua Morgan -- Flint Repertory Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Chris Ramirez -- Farmers Alley Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Kevin Fitzhenry -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

2%

NICK MARINELLO -- GROSSE POINTE THEATRE

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

- Stagecrafters

SEUSSICAL

4%

- Flint Community Players

CABARET

4%

- Fenton Village Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

- Stagecrafters

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

3%

- Theatre Nova

PARADE

3%

- Croswell Opera House

SEUSSICAL

3%

- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Spotlight Players

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Spotlight Players

SISTER ACT

2%

- Farmington Players

MATILDA

2%

- STAGE-M, Big Rapids

ANNIE

2%

- Croswell Opera House

PUFFS

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

- The Croswell Opera House

MY FAIR LADY

2%

- The Sauk

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- The Sauk

DRY SUMMER

2%

- Theatre Nova

COME FROM AWAY

2%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

- Stagecrafters

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- The Sauk

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

- Village Players of Birmingham

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

- Tibbits Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Matthew Rudy -- Spotlight Players

MOON MAN WALK

6%

Dev Patterson -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

6%

Shania Chehab -- Stagecrafters

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

Amanda Collene -- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College

OKLAHOMA!

5%

Chris Dube -- The Sauk

CATS

4%

Catherine Marlett-Dreher -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Shaina Leeh Chehab -- Birmingham Village Players

WAITRESS

3%

Catherine Marlett-Dreher -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

PARADE

3%

Elliot Odette -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

3%

Mike Billings -- Flint Repertory Theatre

ARTEMISIA

3%

Harley Miah -- Open Book Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

3%

Frank Ginis -- Farmington Players

A DRIVING BEAT

2%

Chelsie McPhilimy -- Flint Repertory Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

Delaney McKenzie -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

2%

Jeff Adler -- Theatre Nova

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Tom Archinal -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Lanny Potts -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

James Brunk -- Riverwalk Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Neil Koivu -- Nicely Theatre Group

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Elliot Odette -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

2%

Code Skalmowski -- Riverwalk Theatre

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT

2%

Delaney McKenzie -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Jamie Gresens -- Tibbits Opera House

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

Dennis Penney -- Stagecrafters

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

JULIE MALLOY -- STAGECRAFTERS

SEUSSICAL

5%

Zachary Nash -- Flint Community Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Alan Sloan -- Riverwalk Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

JJ FARR -- STAGECRAFTERS

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Brendan Vincent -- Farmers Alley Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

Ben Villaluz -- Stagecrafters

PARADE

3%

Todd Schreiber -- Croswell Opera House

ANASTASIA

3%

Kristi Gautsche -- The Sauk

URINETOWN

3%

Angie Schwab -- Riverwalk Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Kristi Gautsche -- The Sauk

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Daniel Greig -- Nicely Theatre Group

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Lori Hatfield -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Michael Bechtel & Molly Boze -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

GODSPELL

2%

Chris Littlefield -- Flint Repertory Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Dennis Penney -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Wynne Marsh/Ray Novak -- Croswell Opera House

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Lori Porter -- Birmingham Village Players

FIRST DATE

2%

Angie Schwab -- Riverwalk Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Vanessa A. Allen & Debra L. Perry -- Circle Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Vanessa A. Allen -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Chris Gray -- Farmers Alley Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Raymond Novak -- The Croswell Opera House

COMEDY OF ERRORS

2%

Chris Martin -- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Steve Zumbrun -- Tibbits Opera House

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

- STAGECRAFTERS

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

- STAGECRAFTERS

CABARET

5%

- Fenton Village Players

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Spotlight Players

SEUSSICAL

4%

- Flint Community Players

PARADE

4%

- Croswell Opera House

ANNIE

3%

- Croswell Opera House

ANASTASIA

3%

- Croswell Opera House

ANASTASIA

3%

- The Sauk

PARADE

3%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

- Open Book Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

GODSPELL

2%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- The Sauk

SISTER ACT

2%

- Farmington Players

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

- Rose Above

SEUSSICAL

2%

- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

- Stagecrafters

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

WAITRESS

2%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Tibbits Opera House

BOOK OF SILENCE

14%

- WMU Theatre

A DRIVING BEAT

12%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

ANOTHER KIN

10%

- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

9%

- Theatre Nova

HYSTERICAL!

9%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

ACT THREE

7%

- Tibbits Opera House

COVENANT

7%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE

7%

- Rosedale Community Players

DRY SUMMER

7%

- Theatre Nova

DRONE

6%

- Detroit Public Theatre

CHARLIE HU$LE

5%

- Oakland Community Collage Theatre

BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM

5%

- Open Book Theatre Company

ALAMO SHOES

3%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

8%

AJ Denomme -- Stagecrafters

CABARET

6%

Ibrahim Sene -- Fenton Village Players

ANASTASIA

4%

Jeffrey King -- The Croswell Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Adam El-Zein -- Spotlight Players

GREASE

3%

Anderson Lee -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

KAELA GREEN -- STAGECRAFTERS

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Morgan Francis -- The Sauk

ANNIE

2%

Caroline Hubbard -- Croswell Opera House

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Jessica Boehmer -- Open Book Theatre Company

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Adam Grey -- Village Players

ANASTASIA

2%

Aubrie Lauren -- The Croswell Opera House

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Jennifer Jones -- Village Players of Birmingham

SISTER ACT

2%

Maureen Paraventi -- Farmington Players

SEUSSICAL

2%

Camrynn LeMay -- Flint Community Players

ANASTASIA

1%

Gianna Green -- The Sauk

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Aidan Kelly -- Tibbits Opera House

CAMELOT

1%

Ben Zylman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

1%

Reette Thorns -- Circle Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Ja’Leeyna Dooley -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

CABARET

1%

Sam Campbell -- Fenton Village Players

WAITRESS

1%

Alexa Wollney -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Jude Pucell -- Birmingham Village Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Lindsay Fleck -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Zoë Schulthiess -- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Nicci Dreyer -- Spotlight Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Andrea McDonald -- Birmingham Village Players

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

5%

Princess Beyoncé Jones -- Theatre Nova

CALIFORNIA SUITE

4%

Alyssa Laney -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WINNIE THE POOH

4%

Ford Swihart -- The Sauk

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Dawn Bassakyros -- Flint Community Players

KINDERTRANSPORT

3%

Yasmin Tomaz -- Jewish Theatre

BOOK OF SILENCE

3%

Frankie Braker -- WMU Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

Danae Ross -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

DRY SUMMER

2%

Nick Smathers -- Sarah Burcon

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Stacey Daniels -- Flint Community Players

WELCOME TO PARADISE

2%

Chandler Gimson -- PTD Productions

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

JENNA RUSSELL -- ST. DUNSTANS

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

2%

Emma Orr -- Flint Community Players

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

Colleen Meade Ripper -- Spotlight Players

WIT

2%

Emily Aslakson -- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Logan Awe -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Jeremy Koch -- Farmers Alley Theatre

COVENANT

2%

X'ydee Alexander -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Jacob Isiminger -- The Sauk

CRAFTY

1%

Sandy Davis -- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

ACT THREE

1%

Brenda Sparks -- Tibbits Opera House

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

1%

Rachel Biber -- Birmingham Village Players

RADIUM GIRLS

1%

Rhyan Shankool -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

PUFFS

1%

Mathew Cross -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

1%

Patrick Lane -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

- Flint Community Players

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

4%

- The Sauk

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

4%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

4%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

4%

- Fenton Village Players

MOON MAN WALK

3%

- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

3%

- Stagecrafters

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Village Players of Birmingham

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

3%

- Spotlight Players

BOOK OF SILENCE

3%

- WMU Theatre

MACBETH

3%

- Shakespeare Royal Oak

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

3%

- STAGECRAFTERS

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

2%

- Theatre Nova

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

PUFFS

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

WIT

2%

- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

KINDERTRANSPORT

2%

- Jewish Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

THE COTTAGE

2%

- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE SEUSSIFICATION OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

ACT THREE

2%

- Tibbits Opera House

TUCK EVERLASTING

7%

Jennifer Ward -- Stagecrafters

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Charlie Allinder -- Spotlight Players

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

6%

Craig Hane -- Theatre Nova

PARADE

5%

Tobin Ost -- Croswell Opera House

THE FANTASTICKS

5%

Amanda Bates -- Open Book Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Dan Rose -- Stagecrafters

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Adam Carlson -- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company

XANADU

4%

Graham Parker -- Flint Community Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

David Kyhn -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Michael Campion -- Village Players of Birmingham

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Dan Guyette -- Farmers Alley Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

David Kyhn -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Samantha Snow -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Kat Blakeslee -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Joshua Bleau, Stephen Visser, & Michael Bechtel -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Eric Maher -- Nicely Theatre Group

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Beth Gauthier -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

URINETOWN

2%

Elisha Smith -- Riverwalk Theatre

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Jamie Hope -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

MOON MAN WALK

2%

Jorden James-Devloo -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

COVENANT

2%

Monika Essen -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Claire Beeman -- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Rachel Christine Daugherty -- Riverwalk Theatre

SISTER ACT

1%

Frank Ginis, John Lauder, Julia Spina-Kilar -- Farmington Players

THE MUSIC MAN

1%

Jaky Van Dox -- Birmingham Village Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

DAVE GENETTE -- STAGECRAFTERS

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

8%

Adam Coggins -- Flint Community Players

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

6%

Kennikki Jones-Jones -- Theatre Nova

PARADE

6%

Karl Kasischke -- Croswell Opera House

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

4%

Aaron Weeks -- Flint Community Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Brian Farnham -- Riverwalk Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Carter Rice -- Farmers Alley Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

3%

Emma Pegouske -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

CAMELOT

3%

Alex Grinley -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

3%

Krista Pennington -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Eric Noggis -- Farmington Players

WAITRESS

3%

Samuel Johnson-Begay -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Lumumba Leon Reynolds II -- Nicely Theatre Group

COMEDY OF ERRORS

3%

Tom Downey -- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Eric Seih -- Birmingham Village Players

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Carter Rice -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Tim Edinger -- Riverwalk Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Samuel Johnson-Begay -- Circle Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Chris Steinmayer -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

2%

Chris Goodman -- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

PARADE

2%

Jacob Myny -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

Jacob Myny -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

DRONE

2%

Solstiz Ibarra Campos & Steve Gilliland -- Detroit Public Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Mark Hammell -- Birmingham Village Players

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Eric Sieh -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Aimee Chapman -- Spotlight Players

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORRS

4%

Aidan Kelly -- Tibbits Summer Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker -- Stagecrafters

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Nilgun Basaran Kaya -- Open Book Theatre Company

GREASE

3%

Kaden Selvidge -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

SEUSSICAL

3%

Kristen Rossiter -- Flint Community Players

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

3%

Adam Woolsey -- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

RAGTIME

2%

JACOB GILLMAN -- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN

ANNIE

2%

Chris Stack -- Croswell Opera House

ANASTASIA

2%

Brian Jones -- Croswell Opera House

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

JAMAALL GIBSON-CASEY -- STAGECRAFTERS

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Hayley Boggs -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Jacob Gray -- The Sauk

CAMELOT

2%

Alex Wade Cole -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Jeff Weiner -- Stagecrafters

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Terri Manning -- STAGECRAFTERS

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Brandon Ruiter -- Farmers Alley Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Michael A. Gravame -- Birmingham Village Players

PARADE

2%

Riley Bollock -- Croswell Opera House

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Edmond Guay -- Stagecrafters

PARADE

2%

Este’Fan Kizer -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Chad Tallon -- Tibbits Opera House

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

RYAN-KAYLA MARIE WESTBROOK -- STAGECRAFTERS

URINETOWN

1%

Xia Skowronek -- Riverwalk Theatre

SEUSSICAL

1%

Lele Miller -- Flint Community Players

RIPCORD

5%

Amy Schumacher -- Open Book Theatre Company

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

4%

Zack Coates -- STAGECRAFTERS

ECLIPSED

4%

Bréon LaDawn -- Theatre Nova

DRONE

4%

Zeyy Fawaz -- Detroit Public Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Ethan Thomas -- The Sauk

MOON MAN WALK

3%

Princess Beyoncé Jones -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

3%

Dwandra Nickole Lampkin -- Farmers Alley Theatre

DRONE

3%

Anna de Luna -- Detroit Public Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Tessa Isaacson -- Flint Community Players

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Antione Mckay -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Ashley Gatsey -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Summer Housler -- The Sauk

GIRLS' WEEKEND

2%

Julie Pratt -- The Sauk

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Layla Gojcaj -- Flint Community Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Rachel Beiber -- Village Players of Birmingham

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Bridget Hillyer -- Birmingham Village Players

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Stefani Bishop -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

David Termuhlen -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

June Schreiner -- Flint Repertory Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

BRANDEN R. OMOREGIE -- ST. DUNSTANS

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Sue Chekaway -- Birmingham Village Players

DRONE

2%

Ian Bednarski -- Detroit Public Theatre

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

Elizabeth Terrel -- Farmers Alley Theatre

PUFFS

1%

Lauren Neuwirth -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

1%

Ben Cassidy -- Riverwalk Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

19%

- Shakespeare Royal Oak

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

16%

- Riverwalk Theatre

WINNIE THE POOH

15%

- The Sauk

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD

14%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

HYSTERICAL!

9%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

8%

- Tibbits Opera House

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!

7%

- Circle Theatre

SNOW WHITE

6%

- Tibbits Summer Theatre

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS

4%

- Tibbits Summer Theatre

10%

Stagecrafters

7%

Croswell Opera House

5%

Fenton Village Players

5%

The Sauk

5%

Birmingham Village Players

5%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

4%

Flint Community Players

4%

Obsidian Theatre Festival

3%

Riverwalk Theatre

3%

Farmers Alley Theatre

3%

Detroit Repertory Theatre

3%

Open Book Theatre Company

3%

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

3%

St. Dunstan's Theatre

2%

Detroit Public Theatre

2%

Livonia Community Theatre

2%

Tibbits Opera House

2%

GROSSE POINTE THEATRE

2%

The Players Guild of Dearborn

2%

Theatre Nova

2%

Flint Repertory Theatre

2%

Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

2%

Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

2%

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

2%

Circle Theatre

