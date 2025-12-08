CLOSE TO YOU: THE MUSIC OF THE CARPENTERS is Coming to Midland Center

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midland Center for the Arts will welcome Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters to the Auditorium on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Led by singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band, this tribute concert celebrates the unforgettable songs that made The Carpenters one of the most beloved pop acts of the 1970s. Now entering its 16th anniversary tour with more than 425 performances across 42 states, Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters is the longest-running Carpenters tribute in the world. Rock and her band are dedicated to re-creating the true sound of The Carpenters in concert, giving audiences a chance to revisit the songs and stories that defined an era.

Considered one of the most distinctive vocalists of her generation, Karen Carpenter captured listeners with the surprising emotional depth and craft of The Carpenters' chart-topping hits. In Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters, Rock channels that same warmth and clarity, performing favorites like “We've Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Superstar,” and, of course, “(They Long to Be) Close to You.” Thanks to Rock's remarkable four-octave range, many of the songs are performed in their original keys, keeping the sound instantly recognizable for fans.

Tickets for Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters will go on sale Friday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, by calling 989-631-8250, or by visiting the Midland Center Ticket Office.

