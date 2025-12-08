Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Stagecrafters Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
28%
Sabrina Dahlgren
- HOLIDAY CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
21%
Jason Briggs
- TRY TO REMEMBER: HIGHLIGHTS OF FLINT REP'S MUSICAL HISTORY
- Flint Repertory Theatre
19%
Eric Gutman
- HELLO, AGAIN: ERIC GUTMAN SINGS NEIL DIAMOND
- The Berman Center for Performing Arts
18%
Aaron Wittbrodt
- CURSED CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
14%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Thornton Murdock
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
Sarah Nowak
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
6%
Arianna Moore
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
Amanda Tollstam
- BEAUTIFUL
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
5%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
4%
JENNA WILLIAMS
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Audrey Waugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
3%
Hunter Milan
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Elizabeth McNair
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
3%
Chloe Mae Page
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%
Sarah Kilgore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Marryn Barney
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
3%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theatre
3%
Valerie Mould
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
Mark McCleese
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Janeen Bodary
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
2%
Kris Allemang Stahl
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Fisher
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Hannah Sullivan
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
X’ydee Alexander
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
2%
Mieke Moll
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Catie Hauff
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Xydee Alexander
- HYSTERICAL
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Roberta Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Meghan Laskos, Reyna Martinez, Lauren Mudry
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sabriyah Davis
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
7%
Trica Bailey
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
6%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
Toni Davison
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
4%
Ashley Hampton
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Jennifer Ambrose
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
4%
Camara Lewis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Teresa Hurst Lavallee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Sarah Gunter-Marenger
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Jen Lothian
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Elaine Kauffman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Barbie Weisserman, Laura Bremer, Lisa Salisbury
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Jen Brown
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%
Amanda Lifvendahl
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
3%
Michael Ameloot
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Stagecrafters
3%
Jennifer Lothian
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Meaghan Bryant
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Elaine Kauffman
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Kathleen Duffy
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Kathy Mulay
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Matt Snellgrove
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Gianna Bratke
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
2%
Lydia Kanous
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Elaine Kauffman
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
Allyson Paris
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
5%
JERRY HAINES
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Victoria Stratton
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
4%
Kirsten Hinshaw
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
4%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
4%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
4%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theater
4%
Amy Lauter
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players Barn
3%
Stephen Kiersey
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
3%
Nicci Dreyer
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
3%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Lluberres
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%
Wendy Katz Hiller
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Brian Farnham
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Brenda Sparks
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Mike Artis
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Kathy Mulay
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Will Gearing & Josie Gonzalez
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
2%
Lisa Knight
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Marcus Fields
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Dominique Eisengruber
- FUN HOME
- Flint Community Players
1%
Joseph Vercellone
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Trinity Bird
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
5%
Bryana Hall
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
5%
Dr. Miriam Hahn Thomas
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Andrea Assaf
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
4%
LETA CRISMAN
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Michael A. Gravame
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
4%
Patrick Munley
- AN ADULT EVENING OF SHEL SILVERSTEIN
- Flint Community Players
3%
CJ Williams
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
Benjamin Burt
- CLYBOURNE PARK
- Farmington Players
3%
Bruce Crews
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
3%
Connar Klock
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
3%
Bob Robinson
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Casaundra Freeman
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Chad Tallon
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Will Bryson
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Brian Maribel
- FAT HAM
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Eric Hand
- THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
William Church
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
2%
D. Terry Willliams
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Kevin Fitzhenry
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Courtney Burkett
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Bob Purosky
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Paul Stroili
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
NICK MARINELLO
- THE LION IN WINTER
- GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
2%
Wendy Hiller
- A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
- Open Book
2%Best Ensemble TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
4%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Stagecrafters
3%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
3%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%MATILDA
- STAGE-M, Big Rapids
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%MY FAIR LADY
- The Sauk
2%OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
2%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
2%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
1%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Fenton Village Players
1%COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Rudy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
7%
Chris Dube
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
5%
Amanda Collene
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
5%
Dev Patterson
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
5%
Shania Chehab
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
4%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
4%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Shaina Leeh Chehab
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
Elliot Odette
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Frank Ginis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Chelsie McPhilimy
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Delaney McKenzie
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
James Brunk
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Jeff Adler
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%
Tom Archinal
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Neil Koivu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Lanny Potts
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Elliot Odette
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Paul Dorset
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Harley Miah
- ARTEMISIA
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Code Skalmowski
- HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Jamie Gresens
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Trinity Bird
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dennis Penney
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
Zachary Nash
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
JULIE MALLOY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Alan Sloan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
JJ FARR
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Todd Schreiber
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
4%
Kristi Gautsche
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
3%
Angie Schwab
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Brendan Vincent
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Daniel Greig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
3%
Lori Hatfield
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Kristi Gautsche
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Dennis Penney
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
3%
Michael Bechtel & Molly Boze
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
3%
Angie Schwab
- FIRST DATE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Ben Villaluz
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Chris Littlefield
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Wynne Marsh/Ray Novak
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Vanessa A. Allen & Debra L. Perry
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Lori Porter
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Raymond Novak
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%
Vanessa A. Allen
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Steve Zumbrun
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Micah Taylor
- MATILDA
- STAGE-M, Big Rapids
2%
Leah Fox
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%Best Musical THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
6%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
5%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
4%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
3%ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
3%ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
3%PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Rose Above
2%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
2%THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
13%A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
12%ANOTHER KIN
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
10%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
10%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
8%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
8%KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE
- Rosedale Community Players
7%COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
7%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
7%DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
6%CHARLIE HU$LE
- Oakland Community Collage Theatre
5%BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM
- Open Book Theatre Company
4%ALAMO SHOES
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%Best Performer In A Musical
AJ Denomme
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
8%
Ibrahim Sene
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
7%
Adam El-Zein
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
4%
Jeffrey King
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
4%
Anderson Lee
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
KAELA GREEN
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Morgan Francis
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Caroline Hubbard
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Adam Grey
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Village Players
2%
Aubrie Lauren
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%
Jessica Boehmer
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Camrynn LeMay
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
2%
Gianna Green
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%
Maureen Paraventi
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Jennifer Jones
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Aidan Kelly
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Sam Campbell
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
1%
Jude Pucell
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Nicci Dreyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
1%
Ja’Leeyna Dooley
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Reette Thorns
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
1%
Lindsay Fleck
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Alexa Wollney
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Zoë Schulthiess
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
1%
Lily Danks
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
1%Best Performer In A Play
Andrea McDonald
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
5%
Alyssa Laney
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Ford Swihart
- WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
4%
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
4%
Dawn Bassakyros
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
3%
Yasmin Tomaz
- KINDERTRANSPORT
- Jewish Theatre
3%
Nick Smathers
- DRY SUMMER
- Sarah Burcon
3%
Chandler Gimson
- WELCOME TO PARADISE
- PTD Productions
2%
Danae Ross
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
2%
JENNA RUSSELL
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Emma Orr
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
2%
Emily Aslakson
- WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%
Colleen Meade Ripper
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
2%
Frankie Braker
- BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
2%
Logan Awe
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jacob Isiminger
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%
Brenda Sparks
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Mathew Cross
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Dani Cochrane
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
1%
Patrick Lane
- THE LION IN WINTER
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
1%
Rhyan Shankool
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Rachel Biber
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Summer Housler
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
1%
Dominik Greyson
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
10%SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
5%MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
4%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Fenton Village Players
4%RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%MACBETH
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
3%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
3%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
3%FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
3%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
2%WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%KINDERTRANSPORT
- Jewish Theatre
2%THE COTTAGE
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
2%THE SEUSSIFICATION OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%THE LION IN WINTER
- GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charlie Allinder
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
7%
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Tobin Ost
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
6%
Amanda Bates
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Craig Hane
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
4%
Adam Carlson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
4%
Graham Parker
- XANADU
- Flint Community Players
4%
Dan Rose
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
3%
David Kyhn
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
3%
David Kyhn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Kat Blakeslee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Eric Maher
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Elisha Smith
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Joshua Bleau, Stephen Visser, & Michael Bechtel
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Beth Gauthier
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Samantha Snow
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Jorden James-Devloo
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
2%
Dan Guyette
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Claire Beeman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
2%
Frank Ginis, John Lauder, Julia Spina-Kilar
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Monika Essen
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Rachel Christine Daugherty
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
1%
Jaky Van Dox
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Coggins
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
8%
DAVE GENETTE
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
7%
Karl Kasischke
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
6%
Kennikki Jones-Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
5%
Aaron Weeks
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
4%
Brian Farnham
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Carter Rice
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Alex Grinley
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Eric Noggis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Krista Pennington
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Tom Downey
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT
3%
Emma Pegouske
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Lumumba Leon Reynolds II
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
3%
Eric Seih
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Tim Edinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
2%
Chris Steinmayer
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Carter Rice
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Solstiz Ibarra Campos & Steve Gilliland
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Chris Goodman
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%
Jacob Myny
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Eric Sieh
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Jacob Myny
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Katie Hopgood
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aimee Chapman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
5%
Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
4%
Kaden Selvidge
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
4%
Aidan Kelly
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORRS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
3%
Nilgun Basaran Kaya
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Kristen Rossiter
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%
Adam Woolsey
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
3%
JACOB GILLMAN
- RAGTIME
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
2%
Brian Jones
- ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Chris Stack
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Hayley Boggs
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Jacob Gray
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Riley Bollock
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Alex Wade Cole
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
JAMAALL GIBSON-CASEY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Brandon Ruiter
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Chad Tallon
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
RYAN-KAYLA MARIE WESTBROOK
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Jeff Weiner
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Terri Manning
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
1%
Este’Fan Kizer
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Megan Oldham
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
1%
Xia Skowronek
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%
Lele Miller
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amy Schumacher
- RIPCORD
- Open Book Theatre Company
4%
Bréon LaDawn
- ECLIPSED
- Theatre Nova
4%
Zeyy Fawaz
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
4%
Ethan Thomas
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
3%
Zack Coates
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Anna de Luna
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
3%
Tessa Isaacson
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
3%
Ashley Gatsey
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
3%
Julie Pratt
- GIRLS' WEEKEND
- The Sauk
2%
Layla Gojcaj
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
2%
Antione Mckay
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Summer Housler
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%
Rachel Beiber
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Bridget Hillyer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
David Termuhlen
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Dwandra Nickole Lampkin
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
BRANDEN R. OMOREGIE
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Stefani Bishop
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Ian Bednarski
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
June Schreiner
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Ben Cassidy
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Sue Chekaway
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Katherine Hunt
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT
2%
Lauren Neuwirth
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
17%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
17%WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
17%A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
14%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
9%DRAGONS LOVE TACOS
- Tibbits Opera House
8%DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!
- Circle Theatre
7%SNOW WHITE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
6%THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Stagecrafters
9%
Croswell Opera House
7%
Fenton Village Players
6%
The Sauk
6%
Birmingham Village Players
5%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
5%
Flint Community Players
4%
Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Obsidian Theatre Festival
3%
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Livonia Community Theatre
3%
Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Open Book Theatre Company
2%
GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
2%
Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Theatre Nova
2%
Tibbits Opera House
2%
The Players Guild of Dearborn
2%
Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Circle Theatre
2%
Flint Repertory Theatre
2%