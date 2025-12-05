 tracker
ART WITH ME MIAMI to Present Sophie Tukker, Eric Prydz, Camelphat and More

The event will feature Parra For Cuva, Neil Frances, Eric Prydz and more.

ART WITH ME MIAMI to Present Sophie Tukker, Eric Prydz, Camelphat and More Image

Art With Me revealed its set times and two new art installations for the 2025 Miami edition, returning this weekend- December 5–6.

Following a year-long hiatus, the beloved festival re-emerges in a new home, the RC Cola Plant + Green Space at Mana Wynwood, with expanded creative partners Zamna and Disco Presents, and a bold musical program that spans global headliners, underground icons, and emotionally resonant live acts.

As an official Art Basel off-site partner event, Art With Me expands its artistic footprint this year with the debut of two large-scale, multisensory installations that will remain active throughout the weekend.
 

Set Time Highlights

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5TH // 4PM–5AM

ZAMNA STAGE

  • Parra For Cuva: 7PM–8:15PM

  • Neil Frances: 8:30PM–10PM

  • Eric Prydz: 2AM–4AM

DESIDERATA STAGE

  • Matt Caines: 7:30PM–9PM

  • Dixon B2B Jimi Jules: 12AM–2AM

  • Luciano: World premiere of new Alive live show — 2AM–4AM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6TH // 3PM–5AM

ZAMNA STAGE

  • Christian Löffler: 8:25PM–9:40PM

  • LP Giobbi: 11:25PM–1:25AM

  • Sofi Tukker: 1:30AM–3:30AM

ALL DAY I DREAM STAGE

  • Enamour: 7:30PM–9PM

  • Tim Green: 10:30PM–12AM

  • Facundo Moho: 2AM–5AM

Festival Overview

Held during Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, the 2025 edition transforms its new venue into a fully walkable, immersive playground built around six core pillars: Art, Dance, Breathe, Play, Care, Eat.

The RC Cola Plant’s industrial architecture paired with lush green zones sets the stage for:

  • wellness rituals

  • large-scale art installations

  • culinary programming

  • family-friendly offerings



