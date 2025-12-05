ART WITH ME MIAMI to Present Sophie Tukker, Eric Prydz, Camelphat and More

The event will feature Parra For Cuva, Neil Frances, Eric Prydz and more.
Art With Me revealed its set times and two new art installations for the 2025 Miami edition, returning this weekend- December 5–6.
Following a year-long hiatus, the beloved festival re-emerges in a new home, the RC Cola Plant + Green Space at Mana Wynwood, with expanded creative partners Zamna and Disco Presents, and a bold musical program that spans global headliners, underground icons, and emotionally resonant live acts.
As an official Art Basel off-site partner event, Art With Me expands its artistic footprint this year with the debut of two large-scale, multisensory installations that will remain active throughout the weekend.
Parra For Cuva: 7PM–8:15PM
Neil Frances: 8:30PM–10PM
Eric Prydz: 2AM–4AM
Matt Caines: 7:30PM–9PM
Dixon B2B Jimi Jules: 12AM–2AM
Luciano: World premiere of new Alive live show — 2AM–4AM
Christian Löffler: 8:25PM–9:40PM
LP Giobbi: 11:25PM–1:25AM
Sofi Tukker: 1:30AM–3:30AM
Enamour: 7:30PM–9PM
Tim Green: 10:30PM–12AM
Facundo Moho: 2AM–5AM
Held during Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, the 2025 edition transforms its new venue into a fully walkable, immersive playground built around six core pillars: Art, Dance, Breathe, Play, Care, Eat.
The RC Cola Plant’s industrial architecture paired with lush green zones sets the stage for:
wellness rituals
large-scale art installations
culinary programming
family-friendly offerings
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Videos