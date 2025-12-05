ART WITH ME MIAMI to Present Sophie Tukker, Eric Prydz, Camelphat and More

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Art With Me revealed its set times and two new art installations for the 2025 Miami edition, returning this weekend- December 5–6.

Following a year-long hiatus, the beloved festival re-emerges in a new home, the RC Cola Plant + Green Space at Mana Wynwood, with expanded creative partners Zamna and Disco Presents, and a bold musical program that spans global headliners, underground icons, and emotionally resonant live acts.

As an official Art Basel off-site partner event, Art With Me expands its artistic footprint this year with the debut of two large-scale, multisensory installations that will remain active throughout the weekend.



Set Time Highlights

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5TH // 4PM–5AM

ZAMNA STAGE

Parra For Cuva: 7PM–8:15PM

Neil Frances: 8:30PM–10PM

Eric Prydz: 2AM–4AM

DESIDERATA STAGE

Matt Caines: 7:30PM–9PM

Dixon B2B Jimi Jules: 12AM–2AM

Luciano: World premiere of new Alive live show — 2AM–4AM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6TH // 3PM–5AM

ZAMNA STAGE

Christian Löffler: 8:25PM–9:40PM

LP Giobbi: 11:25PM–1:25AM

Sofi Tukker: 1:30AM–3:30AM

ALL DAY I DREAM STAGE

Enamour: 7:30PM–9PM

Tim Green: 10:30PM–12AM

Facundo Moho: 2AM–5AM

Festival Overview

Held during Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, the 2025 edition transforms its new venue into a fully walkable, immersive playground built around six core pillars: Art, Dance, Breathe, Play, Care, Eat.

The RC Cola Plant’s industrial architecture paired with lush green zones sets the stage for:

wellness rituals

large-scale art installations

culinary programming

family-friendly offerings

