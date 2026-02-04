Entr'Acte Theatrix to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ in West Palm Beach

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Entr'Acte Theatrix is inviting audiences to join them on the yellow brick road ‘somewhere over the rainbow' when they present The Wizard of Oz at the William G. Skaff Center in West Palm Beach from February 26th through March 14th.

Based on the classic 1939 movie, this delightful theatrical version was tailored for the stage by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. It is a faithful adaptation of the film, recreating the dialogue and structure of the MGM classic nearly scene for scene. The production will feature the movie's iconic score by Harold Arlen and E.Y. (Yip) Harburg, and all the tale's beloved characters – Dorothy Gale, The Scarecrow, The Cowardly Lion, and The Tin Man, The Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda the Good Witch, and many more.

Director Sabusap's cast includes Daley Fosgate as Dorothy, Cherry Rivera as Almira Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West, Carley Graefe as Aunt Em/Glinda the Good Witch, Ace Gilliam as Hunk/The Scarecrow, Greg Halmos as Hickory/The Tin Man, John Douglas as Zeke/The Cowardly Lion, Ennalls Berl as Professor Marvel/The Wizard of Oz, and Aaron Bravo as Uncle Henry/The Guard/and Others. The show's ensemble cast includes Sarah Glass, Luis Acosta, Ophelia Koré, Carlo Sabusap, Nik Rosa, Mimi Anne Levenson, and Milo O'Connor.

The show's Music Director is Aaliyah Amoin, and the Choreographer is Amber Lebrun. Elizabeth Southwell will serve as the production's Lighting and Technical Director, and the Production Stage Manager is Jacob Quartell. Puppets by TCA – Carlo Sabusap, Milo O'Connor, and Sarah Elizabeth Kenny.

The Wizard of Oz will run from February 26 – March 14 at William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach.