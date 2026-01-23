AS YOU LIKE IT – LIKE THAT! Adds Second Screening At Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An additional screening has been added for As You Like It – Like That! ahead of its world premiere at the 40th annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. The newly added screening will take place Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at Cinema Paradiso in Hollywood, Florida, following strong advance demand. The film’s official world premiere screening later that day at 4:30 p.m. is sold out and will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and creative team.

Written and directed by Isabel Custer and presented by Abuela Content, As You Like It – Like That! marks Custer’s debut feature film. The project blends comedy, drama, musical theatre, and performance art, set against the backdrop of Miami. The story centers on a Cuban American actress forced to choose between directing a Shakespeare production and accepting a potentially career-defining acting role.

The cast includes Junet Morales, Nick Puga, Vicki Klein, Symphony Howlett, and Noris Joffre, with additional appearances by Jordi Vilasuso, Rubén Rabasa, and an ensemble of South Florida-based performers.

Custer is a Swiss-Peruvian and Chilean filmmaker whose work spans fiction, documentary, and performance-based storytelling. A graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts and La Sorbonne, she is also the founder of the Key Biscayne Film Festival and serves on the board of the Miami Film Lab. As You Like It – Like That! is represented by Lon Haber & Co and IPPR.

