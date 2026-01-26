South Florida Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Black History Month With Works By Nathalie Joachim And Carlos Simon

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), led by Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso, will celebrate Black History Month with a program featuring contemporary works by GRAMMY-nominated composers Nathalie Joachim and Carlos Simon, alongside classical repertoire by Mozart and Rimsky-Korsakov.

Performances take place Tuesday, February 17 at the New World Center and Wednesday, February 18 at The Parker, with both concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The program includes the anticipated Florida premiere of Joachim’s Had to Be, performed by acclaimed cellist Seth Parker Woods, as well as the SFSO orchestral premiere of Simon’s Four Black American Dances. Completing the evening are Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 35, “Haffner,” and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol. A pre-concert discussion led by Dr. Alan Mason, professor emeritus of music at Barry University, will take place 30 minutes prior to each performance.

“This program brings together voices from different eras, honoring the timeless foundations of classical music while celebrating the remarkable talent creating music today,” said Alfonso. “As we recognize Black History Month, we showcase fresh voices shaping the sound of now—part of our ongoing commitment to introducing new music to our audiences.”

Joachim’s Had to Be draws on themes of Black Dandyism and African diasporic traditions, incorporating influences from Caribbean music and New Orleans second line celebrations. The three-movement concerto was written for Woods, who has premiered numerous works by leading contemporary composers and is known for his advocacy of new music.

Simon’s Four Black American Dances explores a range of Black American dance traditions, including the Ring Shout, Waltz, Tap, and Holy Dance, reflecting historical and cultural contexts across generations. Simon currently serves as composer-in-residence at the John F. Kennedy Center.

Tickets for both performances are on sale now, with prices starting at $35 plus fees. Tickets for the Miami Beach performance are available through the New World Center Box Office, while Fort Lauderdale tickets may be purchased through The Parker and the Broward Center Box Office. Additional information, including Flex Pass options, is available through the South Florida Symphony Orchestra.