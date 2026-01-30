MJ And KIM’S CONVENIENCE Headline February Programming At The Kravis Center

Month also features concerts, cabaret, film festival, and family programming.
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a wide range of performances in February, led by the Broadway musical MJ and the stage play KIM’S CONVENIENCE. The month’s programming includes touring Broadway, classical concerts, jazz, cabaret, family fare, and the 20th annual African American Film Festival, with events taking place throughout the Kravis Center’s multiple venues in West Palm Beach.
The month begins with classical programming and visiting orchestras before moving into Broadway, popular music, film, and family-focused events. Performances are scheduled in Dreyfoos Hall, Persson Hall, the Rinker Playhouse, and other Kravis Center spaces.
February 1
Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
The Cleveland Orchestra returns under the direction of music director Franz Welser-Möst. The program includes Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter,” and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11.
February 4
Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
Michael Feinstein appears with the Carnegie Hall Ensemble in a program of Broadway music performed in a big band style. Songwriter Bobby Daye will join as a guest artist.
February 5
Thursday at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
Singer Mandy Barnett performs selections from the songbook of Burt Bacharach as part of the Adults at Leisure Series.
February 6
Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
Tenor Limmie Pulliam joins the Jacksonville Symphony in a vocal recital featuring operatic works by composers including Puccini and Verdi.
February 7
Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara appear together in a symphonic evening inspired by Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall, with conductor Michael Rafter.
February 8
Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
Limmie Pulliam presents a program of spirituals following his classical recital earlier in the week.
February 10–15
Dreyfoos Hall
The Tony Award–winning Broadway musical MJ arrives in West Palm Beach, centered on the creation of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The production is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by Lynn Nottage.
February 14
Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Persson Hall
Based on the children’s book, Click, Clack, Moo is presented as part of the Family Fare series and is recommended for ages five and up.
February 17
Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Gimelstob Ballroom
Film historian Scott Eyman is interviewed by Steven Caras about his biography of Joan Crawford.
February 18
Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
Rinker Playhouse
Pianist Sophia Liu appears as part of the Young Artists Series.
February 19–22
Rinker Playhouse
The festival features films centered on dance and sports, including Muhammad Ali, The Greatest, Princess Tam Tam, Love & Basketball, He Got Game, and Stormy Weather.
February 23
Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
Trumpeter Chris Botti performs selections from his jazz and crossover repertoire.
February 24
Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
A live stage version of the television game show is presented in a non-televised format.
February 25–March 8
Persson Hall
The stage play that inspired the television series follows a Korean Canadian family navigating generational conflict and cultural identity in Toronto.
February 25
Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
Il Divo performs in an intimate concert setting as part of its anniversary tour.
February 27–28
Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
Rinker Playhouse
Broadway performer Kyle Taylor Parker appears in a cabaret engagement presented as part of the 54 Below series.
Videos