MJ And KIM’S CONVENIENCE Headline February Programming At The Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a wide range of performances in February, led by the Broadway musical MJ and the stage play KIM’S CONVENIENCE. The month’s programming includes touring Broadway, classical concerts, jazz, cabaret, family fare, and the 20th annual African American Film Festival, with events taking place throughout the Kravis Center’s multiple venues in West Palm Beach.

FEBRUARY AT THE KRAVIS CENTER

The month begins with classical programming and visiting orchestras before moving into Broadway, popular music, film, and family-focused events. Performances are scheduled in Dreyfoos Hall, Persson Hall, the Rinker Playhouse, and other Kravis Center spaces.

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

February 1

Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra returns under the direction of music director Franz Welser-Möst. The program includes Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter,” and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11.

Michael Feinstein IN BIG BAND BROADWAY

February 4

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Michael Feinstein appears with the Carnegie Hall Ensemble in a program of Broadway music performed in a big band style. Songwriter Bobby Daye will join as a guest artist.

WALK ON BY – THE Burt Bacharach SONGBOOK

February 5

Thursday at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Singer Mandy Barnett performs selections from the songbook of Burt Bacharach as part of the Adults at Leisure Series.

JACKSONVILLE SYMPHONY

February 6

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Tenor Limmie Pulliam joins the Jacksonville Symphony in a vocal recital featuring operatic works by composers including Puccini and Verdi.

ONE NIGHT ONLY: Sutton Foster AND KELLI O’HARA

February 7

Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara appear together in a symphonic evening inspired by Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall, with conductor Michael Rafter.

WITNESS: AN AFTERNOON OF SPIRITUALS

February 8

Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Limmie Pulliam presents a program of spirituals following his classical recital earlier in the week.

MJ: THE MUSICAL

February 10–15

Dreyfoos Hall

The Tony Award–winning Broadway musical MJ arrives in West Palm Beach, centered on the creation of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The production is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by Lynn Nottage.

CLICK, CLACK, MOO

February 14

Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Persson Hall

Based on the children’s book, Click, Clack, Moo is presented as part of the Family Fare series and is recommended for ages five and up.

LUNCH & LEARN: Joan Crawford – A WOMAN’S FACE

February 17

Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Gimelstob Ballroom

Film historian Scott Eyman is interviewed by Steven Caras about his biography of Joan Crawford.

SOPHIA LIU, PIANO

February 18

Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Rinker Playhouse

Pianist Sophia Liu appears as part of the Young Artists Series.

20TH AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL:

DANCE LIKE A BUTTERFLY, STING LIKE A BEE

February 19–22

Rinker Playhouse

The festival features films centered on dance and sports, including Muhammad Ali, The Greatest, Princess Tam Tam, Love & Basketball, He Got Game, and Stormy Weather.

February 23

Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Trumpeter Chris Botti performs selections from his jazz and crossover repertoire.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE

February 24

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

A live stage version of the television game show is presented in a non-televised format.

KIM’S CONVENIENCE

February 25–March 8

Persson Hall

The stage play that inspired the television series follows a Korean Canadian family navigating generational conflict and cultural identity in Toronto.

IL DIVO BY CANDLELIGHT

February 25

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Il Divo performs in an intimate concert setting as part of its anniversary tour.

February 27–28

Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Rinker Playhouse

Broadway performer Kyle Taylor Parker appears in a cabaret engagement presented as part of the 54 Below series.