Miami City Ballet Unveils 2026-27 Season Under Artistic Director Gonzalo Garcia

Miami City Ballet will present its 2026–27 season, marking the first full season programmed by artistic director Gonzalo Garcia. The season will represent a significant transition for the company, as Garcia becomes only the third artistic director in more than four decades.

Subscriptions for the 2026–27 season are currently on sale. Miami City Ballet’s ongoing 40th anniversary season will continue with Into the Magic City, running February 20–22, 2026 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami and February 28 through March 1, 2026 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

The 2026–27 season will include five major programs presented across South Florida and will combine classical repertory with contemporary works, story ballets, and world premieres. Garcia’s programming places works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins alongside ballets by current choreographic voices, reflecting both the company’s lineage and its ongoing evolution.

In a statement, Garcia said, “My goal for this inaugural season is to be thrilling and beautiful. The kind of programming that makes audiences lean forward in their seats and, once the curtain falls, inspires them to return to see what else we can do. Miami City Ballet has extraordinary range in style, scale, and presence, and this season lets the company reveal that versatility fully.”

Among the season’s offerings will be Miami City Ballet’s company debut of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Christopher Wheeldon, marking the first time the work has been performed by the company. The season will also include the return of Swan Lake choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky, following two previous engagements with the company. World premieres by Patricia Delgado and Tiler Peck are also planned.

Additional highlights will include the company premiere of N.Y. Export: Opus Jazz by Robbins and the return of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, which will once again anchor the holiday season.

Further program details, performance dates, and venues for the 2026–27 season will be announced at a later date. More information about subscriptions and current programming is available at MiamiCityBallet.org.

MIAMI CITY BALLET 2026–27 SEASON AT A GLANCE

Fall Mixed Repertory

October 16–25, 2026, Miami | Fort Lauderdale

The season explodes out of the gate, establishing Gonzalo Garcia's artistic leadership with clarity and force. George Balanchine's Allegro Brillante sets the tone with thirteen minutes of pure neoclassical fire. A world premiere by Tony Award-winner Patricia Delgado, former Miami City Ballet Principal Dancer, created in collaboration with award-winning composer, producer, and songwriter Emily Estefan is a homecoming for two Miami-born artists now working at the highest levels in their fields. The evening closes with the company premiere of Jerome Robbins' N.Y. Export: Opus Jazz, a seminal American ballet that fuses classical technique with the raw, syncopated energy of jazz.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

December 11–27, 2026, Miami

Miami City Ballet's most beloved tradition returns with its signature warmth, glamour, and holiday sparkle. George Balanchine's The Nutcracker remains a cornerstone of the company's identity and a seasonal ritual for South Florida audiences, performed to Tchaikovsky's iconic score and infused with Miami's distinctive color and joy. With its sunlit palette, sweeping snow scenes, and unforgettable journey to the “Land of Sweets,” this production continues to sell out year after year. For many families, it is the first ballet they ever experience; for others, it is a tradition they refuse to miss.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Christopher Wheeldon (Company Premiere)

February 25–March 21, 2027, Miami | Fort Lauderdale

A global sensation arrives in Miami. Following sold-out runs in London, New York, and across Europe, Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland makes its long-awaited Miami City Ballet debut. Featuring a sweeping, cinematic score by Joby Talbot, visionary designs by Bob Crowley, and dramaturgy by Nicholas Wright, this full-scale production transforms Lewis Carroll's classic tale into a richly theatrical journey. Dazzling in its imagination and emotional clarity, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland blends fantasy, romance, and visual wonder into an immersive experience that captivates audiences of all ages.

Spring Mixed Repertory

March 26–April 18, 2027, Miami | Fort Lauderdale | West Palm Beach

A powerhouse program that bridges classical grandeur and contemporary American dynamism. George Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 anchors the evening with imperial scale and technical splendor; a ballet that tests precision, musicality, and stamina at the highest level. The program also features a commissioned world premiere by Tiler Peck, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and one of the most visible and influential ballerinas of her generation. The evening concludes with Justin Peck'sRodeo: Four Dance Episodes, set to Aaron Copland's iconic score. Exuberant, athletic, and irresistibly kinetic, Rodeo pulses with contemporary Americana and has become one of Peck's most sought-after works.

Swan Lake

by Alexei Ratmansky

April 29–May 23, 2027, Miami | Fort Lauderdale | West Palm Beach

Returning by overwhelming demand, Alexei Ratmansky's breathtaking Swan Lake comes back for a third engagement, underscoring Miami City Ballet's rare distinction as the only company in the United States performing this historically informed yet strikingly contemporary interpretation, widely regarded as one of the finest productions of this beloved ballet in the country. Each previous sold-out run has established the work as a cornerstone of the company's repertory and identity. Performed with MCB's live orchestra and more than fifty Miami City Ballet dancers on stage, the production unfolds with restraint, intensity, and cumulative power. This is Swan Lake as it was meant to be experienced; essential, uncompromising, and deeply affecting.

PERFORMANCE VENUES

Miami City Ballet performs throughout South Florida at the region's leading cultural institutions, bringing world-class ballet to audiences across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

TICKETING INFORMATION

Subscriptions for Miami City Ballet's 2026–27 Season are on sale now at www.MiamiCityBallet.org. Subscribers enjoy priority seating, exclusive presale access, flexible exchanges, and the best value across the season's most in-demand programs.

Single-ticket on-sale dates will be announced throughout the year. Due to limited engagements and strong demand - particularly for George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and Swan Lake - early purchase is strongly recommended.