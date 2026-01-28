The Revivalists to Host Musical Cruise with Saint Motel, Dawes, & More

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Revivalists is partnering with Sixthman on The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise at Sea, a new musical cruise experience taking place November 3-7 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

Final Round Presale Sign-Ups will conclude February 4 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin February 6 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively here. Savings of $100 are available during the presale; prices will increase on February 6 at 2:00 pm (ET).

The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise at Sea will feature three unique headline performances from The Revivalists, along with a solid-gold lineup of like-minded artists that includes Saint Motel, Dawes, David Shaw, Neal Francis, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Moon Taxi, Say She She, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Eddie 9V, Hans Williams, Boyfriend, and “Artist-At-Large” Mike Dillon, plus special performances from The Revivalists’ Andrew Campanelli, Ed Williams, George Gekas, Michael Girardot, PJ Howard, Rob Ingraham, and Zack Feinberg.

In addition to signature dining and amenities, cruise highlights will include The RevHeads Ball At Sea (a new maritime take on the band’s annual celebration), All in the Family Feud (an iconic trivia showdown pitting band members against RevHeads), Get Rowdy & Run (a run around Norwegian Jewel joined by The Revivalists’ Rob Ingraham, Zack Feinberg, and Andrew Campanelli), Rev UP & Throw! (a basketball game) (Not-So) NewlywedGame (testing how well RevHeads and their partners know each other), Shut Up & Dance (a nightly headphone disco party), and much more.

The Norwegian Jewel will also feature fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, RevHeads will have the chance to celebrate in Nassau, Bahamas, known for its laid-back vibes and white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing.

The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise Aat Sea Lineup

The Revivalists (Three Unique Headline Performances)

Saint Motel

Dawes

David Shaw

Neal Francis

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Moon Taxi

Say She She

The Heavy Heavy

Maggie Rose

Eddie 9V

Hans Williams

Boyfriend

“Artist-At-Large” Mike Dillon

Plus Special Performances From The Revivalists’

Andrew Campanelli

Ed Williams

George Gekas

Michael Girardot

PJ Howard

Rob Ingraham

Zack Feinberg

About The Revivalists:

The eight-piece New Orleans, LA-based band – David Shaw (lead vocals, guitar), Zack Feinberg (guitar), Andrew Campanelli (drums), George Gekas (bass), Ed Williams (pedal steel guitar), Rob Ingraham (saxophone), Michael Girardot (keyboard, trumpet), and PJ Howard (drums, percussion) – broke through with their third full-length studio recording, 2025’s Men Amongst Mountains.

They have seen three #1 hit singles, opened shows for The Rolling Stones, performed top-billed festival sets at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and been featured in television performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, TODAY, Austin City Limits, ELLEN, and more.