Full Cast And Creative Team Set For DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for the South Florida regional premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, running February 11 through March 8, 2026 in the Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts.

Winner of six Tony Awards, the Grammy Award, and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen has become a defining work of contemporary musical theatre. The production is directed by Stephen Christopher Anthony, an alumnus of Actors' Playhouse's conservatory program, who previously starred as Evan Hansen on Broadway and on national tour.

With a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon) and a soaring score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land), Dear Evan Hansen is a modern classic whose message - "You Will Be Found" - has resonated with audiences around the world.

The musical follows 17-year-old Evan Hansen, who has always felt invisible. When a tragic event shakes his community and places him at the center of an unexpected spotlight, Evan is given a chance to finally be seen. As his well-intentioned lies spiral out of control, he must confront the cost of belonging and the consequences of the choices he's made.

The cast features Logan Clinger in the title role of Evan Hansen, with Stacie Bono as Heidi Hansen, Maya Jade Frank as Zoe Murphy, Jeni Hacker as Cynthia Murphy, Gianni Palmarini as Connor Murphy, Leland Burnett as Larry Murphy, Paul Tuaty as Jared Kleinman, and Malaika Wanjiku as Alana Beck. Understudies include Joel Hunt, Cassidy Joseph and Heather Jane Rolff.

The creative team includes Michael Uselmann (Music Director), Brandon M. Newton (Scenic Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Reidar Sorensen (Sound Design), Josieu Jean and Kacey Koploff (Multimedia Design), Kate Casalino (Wig Design), Carlos Correa (Production Manager/Technical Director), Sam Sigler (Property Master), Naomi Zapata (Production Stage Manager) and Lilly Paez (Assistant Stage Manager). Choreography is by Stephen Christopher Anthony, based on the original choreography by Danny Mefford.

Dear Evan Hansen is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older and contains mature themes, including discussions of suicide.