Kravis Center Welcomes THE CONCERT TRUCK To Palm Beach County

Starting February 18, music won't just fill the halls of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts - it will roll into neighborhoods across Palm Beach County as the Kravis Center welcomes The Concert Truck, a one-of-a-kind mobile concert hall bringing free, live classical performances directly to the community. The unique experience is sponsored by West Palm Beach residents Peter and Julie Cummings.

Led by Artistic Director Susan Zhang and accompanied by Canadian pianist Kevin Ahfat, the 16-foot, fully equipped concert venue brings world-class performances directly to the community, with a professional sound system, lighting and piano.

"This innovative project extends our commitment to making the arts accessible, inclusive and an integral part of everyday life," said Diane Quinn, CEO of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. "As part of our educational programming, The Concert Truck helps introduce people of all ages to live music in meaningful, memorable ways. Whether it's a child hearing their first live performance or a neighbor discovering a new favorite genre, we hope these moments will resonate across our community long after the truck moves on."

The Concert Truck will have two free performances that are open to the public. Those dates and locations include:

February 19, 11 a.m. - Dolly Hand Cultural Center - 1977 SW College Drive, Belle Glade

February 21, 12 p.m. - The Esperanza Community Center - 723 39th St., West Palm Beach

In addition to public pop-up concerts, the tour will reach veterans and local youth organizations, extending the Kravis Center's commitment to arts access across generations and communities. Veterans receiving in-patient or residential care at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Palm Beach will enjoy a free performance on February 18. The Concert Truck will also visit various local youth groups at The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum in Delray Beach on February 20 at 10 a.m.

Zhang made her orchestral debut at the age of 12 with the Augusta Symphony. She has since been featured as a soloist with the South Carolina Philharmonic, the Aiken Civic Orchestra, the University of South Carolina Symphony and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra. She has performed in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre and Woodruff Arts Center as well as numerous other venues in North America, Europe and Asia. She is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music, Peabody Conservatory and the University of South Carolina.

Named one of CBC Music's "30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians Under 30," Kevin Ahfat has performed across North America and internationally at venues including Koerner Hall in Toronto, Maison symphonique in Montreal and Merkin Hall in New York. A core member of the three-time Grammy?-nominated ARC Ensemble, Ahfat continues to appear as both a soloist and chamber musician while exploring innovative projects that blend music with film. He trained at The Juilliard School and serves as Artistic Director of OPUS Chamber Music in Toronto.

The Concert Truck has partnered with many cultural institutions across the U.S. including the Kennedy Center's Washington National Opera, Aspen Music Festival & School, Seattle Chamber Music Society, Southeastern Piano Festival, Piano Cleveland, Hilton Head International Piano Competition and Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

For more information about The Concert Truck or the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts please visit kravis.org.