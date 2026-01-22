Jodie Langel to Direct [TITLE OF SHOW] at Willow Theatre This February

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Not only is Jodie Langel of “Raise your Ya Ya Ya!” fame an internet sensation (over 1 billion views), she is also the founder and driving force behind Off Glades Theatre Company. And as such, she will direct the delightful musical comedy [title of show] which will run at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton's Sugar Sand Park from February 13th through March 1st.

Langel is a Broadway actress, teacher, coach, and author. Some of her Broadway/Broadway National Tour Credits include Les Miserables (Cosette), Joseph...Dreamcoat (Narrator), and CATS (Grizabella), for which she has the distinction of being the youngest actor to portray the role, and the Pre-Broadway show Martin Guerre (lead character Bertrande). She is the co-author of the acclaimed book “Making it on Broadway” and has a successful teaching program of the same name: www.makingitonbroadway.net. Jodie received her B.F.A from Tisch School of the Arts and her M.F.A from U.C.L.A. She has her own voice studio in Boca Raton, Florida (Jodie Langel.com) and has taught thousands of students in colleges, conferences, and schools around the country and the world.

“Raise Your Ya Ya Ya” ‘went viral' via a TikTok video when Langel was filmed coaching a student how to use a vocal exercise to help her reach a high note, using ‘ya ya ya' as a technique to open the voice.

[title of show] is a musical comedy about writing a musical comedy. Four friends work to create a musical to submit to the NY Musical Theatre Festival - but what to write about? Funny and fast, the show is about creativity, collaboration, and the joy of making theatre. The production will feature talented local actors Steven Guez, Brandon Kraut, Melanie Perkins, and Nicole Roach.

[title of show] will run from February 13 – March 1 at The Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park (300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486).