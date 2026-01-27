Steve Treviño And Kevin Nealon Join Palm Beach Improv At The Kravis Center For 2025–2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that comedians Steve Treviño and Kevin Nealon will join Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center as part of the 2025–2026 season. Tickets for both engagements will go on sale January 30, available online at 10:00 a.m. and at noon through the Box Office or by phone.

Treviño will bring his stand-up comedy to the Rinker Playhouse for performances on March 13 and March 14. Known for material centered on marriage, family life, and relationships, Treviño has released multiple stand-up specials across Netflix, Amazon, Showtime, and YouTube, including Relatable, ’Til Death, I Speak Wife, and Simple Man. His work has generated hundreds of millions of online views, and he continues to tour nationally with The Good Life tour.

Nealon will appear May 1 and May 2 in Persson Hall. An Emmy- and SAG-nominated actor and comedian, Nealon is best known for his nine-season run on Saturday Night Live, where he served as a longtime Weekend Update anchor. His television credits include Weeds and Man With a Plan, along with two Showtime stand-up specials. Nealon also produces and hosts the digital interview series Hiking with Kevin and continues to tour internationally.

The appearances continue Palm Beach Improv’s ongoing partnership with the Kravis Center, expanding its comedy offerings during the 2025–2026 season.