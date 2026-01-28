THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE to Return to Kravis Center in 2026

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Price is Right Live will bring celebrity host, classic games and iconic sets to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on February 24 at 7:30 p.m., just a few short weeks away! Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online.

About The Price Is Right Live:

This February, America's most beloved game show experience is hitting the road. The Price is Right Live is making its way across the country with a brand-new, high-energy live stage show hosted by a celebrity host full of charisma, laughs and big personality.

Fans can step into the nostalgia of their childhood and see the legendary sets they grew up watching. The Big Wheel, Plinko, Cliffhangers and the fabulous Showcase are all brought to life right in your hometown. The excitement, the prizes and the moments you remember are now available to experience up close and in person with the kind of show-stopping fun only The Price is Right Live can deliver.

Randomly selected contestants will have the chance to win appliances, dream vacations, electronics and even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can score prizes without ever leaving their seat.

Have you ever dreamed of spinning The Big Wheel? Now is your chance to come up on stage and try to land on ONE DOLLAR! Ready to meet our celebrity host? Hear firsthand stories and experience the history of The Price Is Right. Check out our website for details on the special packages available now!

Playing to packed houses for more than 20 years and giving away more than $15 million in cash and prizes, The Price is Right Live has become a nationwide phenomenon. If you've ever shouted prices at your TV, dreamed of spinning the Big Wheel or imagined yourself in the Showcase Showdown, this is your moment.