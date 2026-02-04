Spotlight: FIRST DATE at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway’s musical comedy about love, dating and everything in between! What starts as a simple blind date quickly turns into a hilarious, heartfelt musical rollercoaster in FIRST DATE, the hit Broadway pop-rock comedy that brings the inner thoughts of two strangers to life — in song.

When tightly wound Aaron meets spontaneous Casey, their first date is interrupted by overbearing parents, exes, waiters, and the voices in their own heads. The result? A fast-paced, laugh-out-loud musical that’s as relatable as it is romantic!



Whether you’re single, taken, or just love great musical theatre, FIRST DATE is the perfect night at the theatre.

