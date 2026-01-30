Clifton Truman Daniel to Star in GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY! at Key West's Truman House

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actor Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of 33rd U.S. President Harry S. Truman, will return in February to Key West, Florida, where by popular demand he will reprise the role of his legendary grandfather in the hit one-man show, "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" Performances take place at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, and Monday, Feb. 16, on the grounds of the Harry S. Truman Little White House, 111 Front St.

The shows are a highlight of the annual "Presidential Families Weekend and Forum" running Feb. 12-16 at the Harry S. Truman Little White House. The weekend features a live panel discussion with descendants of U.S. presidents, along with a "Happy Hour at Harry's" trivia competition evening and a traditional Presidents Day cookout. Past performances of "Give Em Hell, Harry!" have sold out quickly - early tickets are recommended.

"Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" is presented by The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation with support of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.