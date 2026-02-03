Video: WONDER at American Repertory Theater





Get a first look at Wonder, based on the novel and film of the same name at American Repertory Theater through February 15, 2026. Wonder follows the Pullman family as they navigate change, identity, and belonging when their son Auggie begins attending school after years of hiding his facial difference beneath a space helmet.

Wonder features music and lyrics by the GRAMMY® Award–winning duo A Great Big World - Ian Axel and Chad King - known for songs including “Say Something” and “This Is the New Year.” The book is by Sarah Ruhl. The production includes music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo and music direction by Ryan Cantwell, choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman, and direction by Taibi Magar.

The cast features Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of Auggie, alongside Melvin Abston as Mr. Tushman, Donovan Louis Bazemore as Jack Will, Diego Cordova as Justin, Kaylin Hedges as Via, Kylie MiRae Kuioka as Summer, Raymond J. Lee as Mr. Browne, Reese Levine as Julian, Alison Luff as Isabel, Javier Muñoz as Nate, Paravi as Miranda, Nathan Salstone as Space Auggie, Pearl Sun as Ms. Petosa and Mrs. Albans, Nicholas Trupia as Amos, and additional ensemble members including Ryan Behan (through January 26) and Kaylor Toronto (January 26 through February 15). Understudies include Sky Vaux Fuller, Brit Garner, Gabrielle Greene, Quinn Murphy, and Rob Tucker.

The creative team includes scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Matt Saunders, costume design by Tony Award® winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Tony Award® winner Bradley King, and sound design by Tony Award® winner Cody Spencer.

Tickets start at $43, including fees, and are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Wonder.