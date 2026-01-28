The National Society Of Arts And Letters Florida To Host 'Celebrate The Arts' Fundraiser At The Wick Theatre

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) Florida will hold its annual fundraising gala, CELEBRATE THE ARTS, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place at The Wick Theatre’s immersive Museum Club in Boca Raton and will honor Palm Beach cabaret performer and cultural ambassador Rob Russell with NSAL’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The gala will be co-chaired by NSAL Florida leaders Arlene Herson and Shari Upbin, with Marilynn Wick serving as honorary chair. Tickets are priced at $375 and include dinner and entertainment. The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum is located at 7901 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton.

Celebrate the Arts is NSAL Florida’s primary annual fundraiser and supports scholarships and financial awards for emerging artists. The organization provides funding to help young artists pursue advanced training, attend competitive programs, and represent Florida at the national level. NSAL Florida has supported arts education and emerging talent for more than four decades, as part of the National Society of Arts and Letters’ 70-year history.

“NSAL Florida is more than just an organization; it's a vital lifeline for young people dedicated to the arts,” said Shari Upbin, NSAL Florida board member and event co-chair. “In an environment where arts funding is perpetually fragile, every donation we receive is an investment in a budding artist's future, ensuring they have the resources and mentorship needed to turn their immense promise into professional success.”

The evening will spotlight Rob Russell, widely known in South Florida for his work as a cabaret performer, presenter, and advocate for classic American music. Musical performances by Russell’s longtime collaborators and fellow cabaret artists are planned, along with appearances by selected NSAL Florida scholarship and competition recipients.

“Rob Russell is truly wonderful—a genuine champion of classic American music and a bright presence in our community,” said co-chair Arlene Herson. “Celebrate the Arts is essential because it validates the dreams of these young artists and provides the financial backing that transforms emerging talent into sustainable careers. It's an evening where every ticket purchased directly fuels the cultural landscape of tomorrow.”

Russell’s career has included decades of performance and arts leadership in Palm Beach and beyond. He co-founded and managed the Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel for nearly 20 years, presenting Broadway and television artists while also performing regularly. His work has included appearances at Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Kravis Center, and he currently performs throughout South Florida while hosting Rob Russell’s Open Mic at Café Centro. He also serves on the board of the Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for CELEBRATE THE ARTS are $375 and include dinner and entertainment. Additional information about NSAL Florida is available at nsalflorida.org.