COME FROM AWAY & More Lead Florida's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Florida is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Florida for November 2025.

Come From Away

Asolo Repertory Theatre - November 12, 2025 through December 28, 2025

Come From Away tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, and reminds us all that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and hope can arise in the unlikeliest places.

For tickets: click here.

Pretty Woman The Musical

Broadway Palm - October 03, 2025 through November 15, 2025

Based on the film from the 90s, get ready for a feel-good love story! When

a sharp-witted Hollywood escort meets a high-powered businessman,

their deal-for-a-week turns into something neither expected. As she takes

on Beverly Hills high society, he learns there’s more to life than boardrooms

and billion-dollar deals. With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable

music, Pretty Woman proves that love can rewrite the rules—and that

sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her Prince!

For tickets: click here.

American Psycho

Theater West End - October 17, 2025 through November 02, 2025

American Psycho is a ruthless and daring new musical from Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, The Muckle Man, The Picture of Dorian Gray). Based on the electrifying novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the musical tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Patrick and his elite group of friends spend their days in chic restaurants, exclusive clubs and designer labels. But at night, Patrick takes part in a darker indulgence, and his mask of sanity is starting to slip…

For tickets: click here.

Hundred Days

American Stage Theatre Company - October 22, 2025 through November 16, 2025

When Abigail meets Shaun in a New York diner, she’s reminded of a recurring dream where she finally meets her soulmate. But this dream has a catch: she only has a hundred days to spend with him, before his death. Cue Abigail and Shaun’s real-life mission to pack an entire lifetime of love into 100 days. Hundred Days is a folk-rock musical that explores how we love, live in the moment, and find the courage to face the unknown

For tickets: click here.

Hello Dolly!

Manatee Performing Arts Center - October 23, 2025 through November 02, 2025

Get ready to be swept off your feet! Hello, Dolly! is back—and it’s bigger, bolder, and bursting with Broadway charm. This iconic musical sparkles with wit, romance, and show-stopping numbers that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Join the unforgettable Dolly Gallagher Levi, the quick-witted matchmaker with a heart as grand as her plans, as she sets off to stir up love, laughter, and a little chaos in 1890s New York. With beloved songs like “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and “Before the Parade Passes By,” this production is a heartwarming celebration of love, second chances, and living life out loud.

For tickets: click here.

Water for Elephants

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - November 04, 2025 through November 09, 2025

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.” After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

For tickets: click here.

Lucky Stiff

Florida Studio Theatre - November 05, 2025 through December 28, 2025

A comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit six million dollars. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex!

For tickets: click here.

Hadestown (Non-Equity)

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - November 28, 2025 through November 30, 2025

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

For tickets: click here.

