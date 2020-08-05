Nominations Announced For The 35th Annual Imagen Awards

The award show has expanded this year by adding three new categories.

The Imagen Foundation President Helen Hernandez today announced 114 nominees in 20 categories for this year's 35th Annual Imagen Awards. The award show has expanded by adding three new categories: Best Director in Television, Best Music Composition for Film and Television, and Best Music Supervision for Film and Television. The Imagen Awards will be presented virtually Thursday, September 24th, at 5:00 PM.

"This year's list of nominees is a far cry from four honorees 35 years ago," said Hernandez. "The level of creativity and talent in our community is bountiful and is exemplified in this year's list. The judges were challenged with the overwhelming increase of quality submissions for consideration. It's clear that we are making some strides, but have a way to go to achieve significant equity and inclusion in the industry. Until then, Imagen is committed to be the means to elevate and profile Latinx talent in front of and behind the camera. Congratulations to this year's nominees."

With a 55% increase in entries from last year's show, The Imagen Foundation continues to be the beacon in the recognition of Latinx talent like no other award show in Hollywood to date. The many years of continuous effort to spotlight and celebrate diversity in the entertainment industry has positioned the Foundation as a leader in distinguishing actors, studios, executives, and many more for their exceptional performances and achievements in film and television.

The Imagen Awards nominees are determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders.

For more information regarding The Imagen Awards please visit www.imagen.org

The complete list of 35th Annual Imagen Awards nominations follows this announcement.

# # #

About The Imagen Awards

The Imagen (pronounced ee-mah-hen) Awards program was established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize the positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. Later, as The Imagen Foundation, it expanded its programs and initiatives to further its mission to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos in the industry, as well as those seeking careers in entertainment. More information on the organization as well as details of the event can be found online at www.imagen.org and its social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Theatrical Motion Pictures Nominees:

Best Feature Film

· Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

· I Carry You with Me (Black Bear Pictures, Loki Films, The Population, Zafiro Cinema and Sony Pictures Classics)

· Las Pildoras de mi Novio (Pantelion Films and Lionsgate; Fuego Films, Pantelion Films, Traziende Films, ECABA)

· Sergio (Netflix; Black Rabbit Media, Anima Pictures and Itapoan Productions for Netflix)

Best Director - Feature Film

· James Bobin, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

· Heidi Ewing, I Carry You with Me (Black Bear Pictures, Loki Films, The Population, Zafiro Cinema and Sony Pictures Classics)

· Andy Muschietti, IT Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actor - Feature Film

· Jaime Camil, Las Pildoras de mi Novio (Pantelion Films and Lionsgate; Fuego Films, Pantelion Films, Traziende Films, ECABA)

· Eugenio Derbez, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

· Armando Espitia, I Carry You with Me (Black Bear Pictures, Loki Films, The Population, Zafiro Cinema and Sony Pictures Classics)

· Michael Garza, Scary Stories to Tell IN THE DARK (Lionsgate, CBS Films, eOne)

· Al Madrigal, The Way Back (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Adrian Martinez, Lady and The Tramp (Disney+; Disney+/Taylor Made)

· Wagner Moura, Sergio (Netflix; Black Rabbit Media, Anima Pictures and Itapoan Productions for Netflix)

Best Actress - Feature Film

· Ana de Armas, Knives Out (Lionsgate)

· Priscilla Star Diaz, Release (HollyHood Productions, Inc.)

· Sandra Echeverría, Las Pildoras de mi Novio (Pantelion Films and Lionsgate; Fuego Films, Pantelion Films, Traziende Films, ECABA)

· Eiza Gonzalez, Bloodshot (Sony Pictures Entertainment Columbia Pictures)

· Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers (STXfilms, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Nuyorican Productions)

· Isabela Moner, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

The Television Nominees:

Best Primetime Program: Drama

· Good Trouble (Freeform; FreeForm in association with Nuyorican Productions, Blazing Elm Entertainment and JJ Prods)

· Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

· Mayans M.C. (FX Network; FOX 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

· Narcos: Mexico (Netflix; Gaumont International Television for Netflix)

· Pose (FX Network; FOX 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

· Queen of the South (USA Network; FOX 21 Television Studios and UCP)

Best Primetime Program: Comedy

· ANA (Pantaya; Viacom International Studios)

· El juego de las llaves (Pantaya; Pantaya, Corazón Films and Amazon Prime)

· Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

· Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

· Mr. Iglesias (Netflix; Netflix)

· One Day at a Time (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Best Primetime Program: Special, Movie or Limited Series

· Collisions (Fuse; Widdershins Film, Mitchell Street Pictures, Don't Foam)

· Into the Dark: Culture Shock (Hulu; Hulu / Blumhouse Television)

· Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times" (ABC; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street, D'Arconville)

Best Director - Television

· Miguel Arteta, ROOM 104 (HBO; HBO in association with Duplass Brothers Productions)

· Norberto Barba, BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC; High Bridge Productions; AMC)

· Steven Canals, Pose (FX Network; FOX 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

· Aurora Guerrero, Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

· Gigi Saul Guerrero, Into the Dark: Culture Shock (Hulu; Hulu / Blumhouse Television)

· Ben Hernandez Bray, QUEEN OF THE SOUTH (USA Network; Breakout Kings Productions, LLC)

· Tanya Saracho, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

· Batan Silva, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

Best Actor - Television

· Arturo Castro, Flipped (Quibi; Funny or Die / Quibi)

· Jesse Garcia, Collisions (Fuse; Widdershins Film, Mitchell Street Pictures, Don't Foam)

· Gabriel Iglesias, Mr. Iglesias (Netflix; Netflix)

· Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico (Netflix; Gaumont International Television for Netflix)

· JD Pardo, MAYANS M.C. (FX Networks; FOX 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

· Carlos Santos, Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

· J.J. Soria, Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

Best Actress - Television

· Alice Braga, QUEEN OF THE SOUTH (USA Network; FOX 21 Television Studios and UCP)

· Jearnest Corchado, Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

· Justina Machado, Family Pictures (Lifetime; Lifetime Pictures)

· Justina Machado, ONE DAY AT A TIME (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

· Mishel Prada, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

· Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX Network; FOX 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

· Gina Torres, Pearson (USA Network; UCP)

Best Supporting Actor - Television

· Arturo Castro, ROOM 104 (HBO; HBO in association with Duplass Brothers Productions)

· Guillermo Diaz, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

· Fabrizio Guido, Mr. Iglesias (Netflix; Netflix)

· Julio Macias, On My Block (Netflix; Netflix)

· Hemky Madera, QUEEN OF THE SOUTH (USA Network; Plural Entertainment)

· Edward James Olmos, MAYANS M.C. (FX Network; FOX 21 Television Studios & FX Productions)

· John Ortiz, Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

Best Supporting Actress - Television

· Lisseth Chavez, CHICAGO P.D. (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

· Cote De Pablo, N.C.I.S. (CBS; Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Television Studios)

· Melissa Fumero, ELENA OF AVALOR (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

· Isabella Gomez, ONE DAY AT A TIME (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

· Rita Moreno, ONE DAY AT A TIME (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

· Manni Perez, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

· Chelsea Rendon, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

· Cristina Umaña, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Video; Paramount Television and Amazon Studios)

Best Young Actor - Television

· Izabella Alvarez, THE CASAGRANDES (Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon)

· Izabella Alvarez, Collisions (Fuse; Widdershins Film, Mitchell Street Pictures, Don't Foam)

· Isaac Arellanes, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship Entertainment)

· Paulina Chávez, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix; Netflix)

· Tess Romero, Diary of a Future President (Disney+; CBS Television Studios)

· Justin Sanchez, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Best Variety or Reality Show

· America's Most Musical Family (Nickelodeon; IPC)

· De viaje con los Derbez (Pantaya; Pantaya, Amazon Studios, World-wide)

· Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic; Studio Ramsay and Objective Media Group, An ALL3 Media Group Company for National Geographic)

· Jerry Garcia: It's Not My Weekend (HBO Latino; Viva Pictures Distribution LLC)

· Pati's Mexican Table (WETA Washington, DC / Distributed nationally by American Public Television; Mexican Table, WETA Washington, DC, and FRANK.)

· Total Bellas (E!; Bunim/Murray Productions, E! Entertainment)

Best Children's Programming

· Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix; Netflix)

· The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon; Nickelodeon)

· DuckTales (Disney Channel; Disney Television Animation)

· Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

· Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship Entertainment)

· Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Special (HBO; HBO in association with NYC Filmgree, Sesame Workshop and Sesame Street)

· Vampirina (Disney Junior; Brown Bag Entertainment)

Additional Nominees:

Best Informational Program

· Activate: The Global Citizen Movement - "Education Cannot Wait" (National Geographic; Produced by RadicalMedia and Global Citizen for National Geographic)

· Dylan Reales: El Loco Del Palo (Golf Channel; Golf Channel)

· Life Connected (NBC; KNBC-TV)

· SC Reportajes: Caballitos de Totora (ESPN Deportes; ESPN Productions Inc.)

· VICE News Tonight (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Vice and Bill Maher Productions)

· VOCES: Raul Julia: The World's a Stage (PBS; Latino Public Broadcasting, PBS SoCal)

· Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (HBO; HBO in association with Amalgamated Bear, Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon)

Best Documentary

· Colossus (Fuse; Campanario, Perimeter Pictures)

· The First Rainbow Coalition (PBS; Latino Public Broadcasting, Nantes Media, LLC, Good Docs, ITVS)

· Home: Mexico (Apple TV+; Apple / MediaWeaver / Four M Studios / Altimeter Films)

· POV: The Silence of Others (PBS; Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Best Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (ITVS) and Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB), in association with El Deseo, with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).)

· Sea of Shadows (National Geographic; Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Best Documentary Films)

· Torn Apart: Separated at the Border (HBO; HBO Best Documentary Films in association with Talos Films)

· VOCES: Porvenir, Texas (PBS; Latino Public Broadcasting, PBS SoCal)

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign

· Chain of Heroes (Orci Studios)

· DIY Girls (Orci Studios)

· Entre Latinos (AmericaFilmWorks)

· Hazte Contar (Green Power Media, Sandblast Productions)

Best Music Composition for Film or TV

· Andrés Sanchez Maher, Gus Reyes, and Emilio Acevedo, LOS ESPOOKYS (HBO; HBO in association with Mas Mejor, Antigravico and Broadway Video)

· Angélica Negrón, INDEPENDENT LENS (PBS series Independent Lens; Nantes Media, LLC)

· Joey Newman, Diary of a Future President (Disney+; I Can & I Will Productions, CBS TV Studios)

Best Music Supervision for Film or TV

· Janet Lopez, Diary of a Future President (Disney+, CBS Television Studios)

· Javier Índice Nuño and Joe Rodriguez, LOS ESPOOKYS (HBO, HBO in association with Mas Mejor, Antigravico and Broadway Video)

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You