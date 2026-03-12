Tickets Available for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 at El Capitan Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are on sale now for 20th Century Studios' highly anticipated sequel, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at the El Capitan Theatre! Guests can show off their Runway best at our themed photo op!



Guests can be among the first to see “The Devil Wears Prada 2” with their Thursday April 30th screenings at 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, and 10:25pm. Tickets are $24 and include a complimentary small popcorn!



Celebrate Fashion's Biggest Night Out with their Fan Event screening for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” that will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, May 1st with 2 different ticket packages.

Editor-In-Chief Pack is $70 includes one reserved ticket, priority entry for one, One Limited Edition 300 “The Devil Wears Prada 2” marquee pin, One small popcorn and fountain drink and one event credential

General Ticket is $35 includes one reserved ticket, one small popcorn and fountain drink and one event credential

Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last. Plus, all guests opening weekend will receive a special giveaway item!



Daily showtimes for 20th Century Studios' “The Devil Wears Prada 2” May 1 – 17 are 10:30am, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:25pm screening will be available Thursday April 30 – Sunday May 3. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors. A Trendsetter Pack is available for $30 and includes two tickets.



A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available on Tuesday May 12 at 7:30pm. Open Caption screening is available on Sunday May 10 at 1:30pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available Saturday May 9 at 1:30pm.

