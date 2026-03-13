Video: Melvin Robert Talks Returning To GMCLA For AND THE BEAT GOES ON

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In this video, Emmy Award–winning host, actor, singer, and producer Melvin Robert discusses returning to perform with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA) for its Spring 2026 concert AND THE BEAT GOES ON.

Robert, who was a member of GMCLA from 2013 to 2018, will join previously announced guest artist soprano Nicole Heaston for performances at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, the 200-member chorus will present a program drawing from gospel, R&B, Motown, and Broadway.

The concert will feature songs associated with artists including Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, and Gladys Knight, along with selections from musicals such as Dreamgirls and The Wiz. Gospel works highlighting the sound of the full chorus will also be included in the program.

“I am truly delighted that GMCLA alum and my dear friend, Melvin Robert, is joining the Chorus as guest soloist for these concerts,” said Executive Director and Producer Lou Spisto. “Before his rise to fame as a television journalist, I knew Melvin as a powerhouse musical theater performer with great vocals and the ability to tell a story through song. He now tells wonderful stories to a larger audience every day, and I'm so glad he agreed to come back home to our stage.”

"The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has played such a pivotal role in my life," Robert said. "It gave me the wings to fly. That's the power of the experience and the music—it transforms, it inspires, it heals. I'm so excited to be returning home."

Performances of AND THE BEAT GOES ON will take place March 21 and 22 at the Saban Theatre (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) in Beverly Hills. Tickets are available through GMCLA.