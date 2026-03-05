THE OUTSIDERS, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For Broadway in Hollywood 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2026-27 season has been announced for Broadway in Hollywood, which will feature seven Los Angeles premieres direct from Broadway, a rock theatrical classic, and the return of two Broadway blockbusters. All productions will play at the iconic Hollywood Pantages Theatre, located in the heart of Hollywood at the legendary intersection of Hollywood & Vine.

Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb states, “Live theatre creates a connection you simply can’t replicate - the shared anticipation, the collective laughter, and the moments that leave an entire room breathless. Our 2026– 2027 season brings together extraordinary surprises and bold storytelling from seven Los Angeles premieres and iconic favorites that audiences have been waiting for - including two Tony-Award winning Best Musicals from back to-back Broadway seasons. Get ready for a theatrical lineup eager to bring Los Angeles audiences under our gorgeous roof to Feel It and See It - TOGETHER.”

The 2026-2027 Season will begin with the L.A. premiere of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, a breathtaking theatrical event that brings circus magic, romance, and daring stagecraft together in a visually stunning production filled with heart and spectacle. Next, the season ignites with the electrifying L.A. premiere of the 2024 Tony-winning Best Musical THE OUTSIDERS, a gripping and emotionally charged adaptation of the iconic coming-of-age story that pulses with cinematic staging and a powerful contemporary score. Rock history storms the stage with a new revival of THE WHO’S TOMMY, the legendary Broadway rock opera that redefined theatrical storytelling and remains a landmark event for music and theatre lovers alike.

Audiences will then be transported by the vibrant rhythms and infectious spirit of Havana with the L.A. premiere of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™, an uplifting story of big dreams, second chances, and the unbreakable bonds forged through making music together. Comedy and intrigue collide with the L.A. premiere of OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, the wildly inventive and Olivier Award-winning musical comedy that Entertainment Weekly proclaims as the #1 Broadway show of 2025! The season continues with the L.A. premiere of the 2025 Tony-winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, the charming and deeply moving new musical that blends heart, humor, and futuristic imagination into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Spectacle and romance return with the L.A. premiere of THE GREAT GATSBY, a lavish and sweeping new musical adaptation that captures the glamour, longing, and decadence of the Jazz Age. Finally, audiences will delight in the L.A. premiere of DEATH BECOMES HER, a drop-dead, hilarious, spectacular new musical that blends comedy, glamour, and theatrical magic into an unforgettable and dazzling finale to the season.

As previously announced, Hollywood Pantages Theatre will welcome back two Broadway Blockbusters to Los Angeles as Season Add-On productions: Disney’s THE LION KING and HAMILTON. Season ticket holders who purchase or renew into the new 2026-2027 Season will have priority access to both productions: immediately for THE LION KING starting today, and beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2026, for HAMILTON.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

September 8 – 27, 2026

The North American tour of the critically acclaimed bestselling novel WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, hailed as a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from September 8 – 27, 2026.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s New York Times Bestselling novel. The soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. brings the story to life in a unique, spectacle-filled musical.

THE OUTSIDERS

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

September 30 – October 18, 2026

The Tony Award winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from September 30 – October 18, 2026.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

THE WHO’S TOMMY

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

October 27 – November 15, 2026

THE WHO’S TOMMY, the rock opera that changed the course of music history will make its L.A. Premiere with a dazzling all-new production at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from October 27 – November 15, 2026.

Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

March 9 – 28, 2027

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, the Tony and GRAMMY winning musical inspired by the legendary GRAMMY award winning album will celebrate its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from March 9 – 28, 2027.

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba–until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

March 30 – April 18, 2027

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, the fast, hilarious, and surprisingly heartfelt musical based on one of the most bizarre true stories of World War II, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from March 30 – April 18, 2027.

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and - of all people - Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony winner, OPERATION MINCEMEAT is the best reviewed show in West End history.

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

May 4 – 23, 2027

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, winner of six 2025 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from May 4 – 23, 2027.

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade). Don’t miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not.

THE GREAT GATSBY

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

June 1 – 20, 2027

Spectacle and opulence return with the L.A. premiere of THE GREAT GATSBY, a lavish and sweeping new musical adaptation that captures the glamour, longing, and decadence of the Jazz Age, and brings the party straight to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from June 1-27, 2027.

The Party is Roaring in Los Angeles! The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony® Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, the epic story has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever. THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld’s 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical.

DEATH BECOMES HER

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

July 6 – 25, 2027

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.

DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

Disney’s THE LION KING

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

December 17, 2026 – February 13, 2027

By popular demand, Disney’s THE LION KING will return to L.A. at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for the Holiday Season, playing December 17, 2026 – February 13, 2027. As previously announced, Broadway in Hollywood season ticket holders who purchase or renew into the 2026-2027 season will have IMMEDIATE access to THE LION KING beginning today. Season ticket holders will have access before any other single ticket presales.

More than 127 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

HAMILTON

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

July 28 – August 29, 2027

HAMILTON will return to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited run from July 28 – August 29, 2027. As an Add-On event, season ticket holders who have purchased or renewed into the new 2026-2027 season will enjoy PRIORITY access to HAMILTON beginning Tuesday, March 24th. Season ticket holders will have priority access before any other single ticket presales.

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.