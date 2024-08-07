Full Cast Set for CYRANO de BERGERAC at Pasadena Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been revealed for Pasadena Playhouse's new production of Cyrano de Bergerac (September 4 to September 29), by Edmond Rostand, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, and directed by Mike Donahue (Little Shop of Horrors, Geffen Playhouse’s The Inheritance).



The cast of Cyrano de Bergerac is led by previously announced Chukwudi Iwuji (James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker, Royal Shakespeare Company, NY Public Theatre’s Othello) as Cyrano; Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Brand New Cherry Flavor, Undone) as Roxane; Will Hochman (Broadway’s The Sound Inside, CBS’s Blue Bloods) as Christian; and Kimberly Scott (Broadway’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Respect) as Madame Ragueneau.



The production will also include Larry Powell (The Gaze Series, Mother’s Milk) as Lignière; Jens Austin Astrup (CW’s Gossip Girl) as Alastair/Act 3 Soldier; Aaron Costa Ganis (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Le Bret; E.M. Davis (Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s Richard lll) as Usher/Denise/Medic; Christine Lin (Broadway’s Chinglish) as Woman Sent By Roxane/Marie-Louise; Barry Livingston (ABC’s My Three Sons) as Theatre Owner/Priest; Michael Nathanson (Marvels’ The Punisher) as De Guiche; Kila Packett (Sir Peter Halls’ As You Like It) as Fencing Referee/Sentry; Sawyer Patterson (Marin Shakespeare Company’s Romeo and Juliet) as Valvert; Jonathan Slavin (Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet) as Montfleury/Armande; and John Garet Stoker (Geffen Playhouse’s Significant Other) as Annoying Person.



The full creative team is rounded out with Afsoon Pajoufar (Scenic Designer), Carolyn Mazuca (Costume Designer), Josh Epstein and Edward Hansen (Lighting Designers), Veronika Vorel (Sound Designer), Rachel Lee Flesher (Fight Director/Intimacy Coordinator), Christine Adaire (Voice/Text Coach), with Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA). The production stage management team includes Colleen Danaher (Stage Manager), Jessica Keasberry-Vnuk (Assistant Stage Manager), and Kimberly Sanchez Garrido (Assistant Stage Manager).



One of the greatest plays ever written is radically reborn in this critically acclaimed adaptation. Modern poetry and sizzling rhythm collide in a scorching love triangle when Cyrano discovers the love of his life has eyes for another man. Immerse yourself in the romantic adventure of this timeless and heartrending love story.



The Hollywood Reporter calls Crimp’s adaptation “A dazzlingly inventive and entertaining new version” and The London Times says “Mesmerizing… glittering… unforgettable.”



This production of Cyrano de Bergerac is partially underwritten by our very generous Honorary Producers Stephen & Susan Chandler, and Tammi & Lenny Steren.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac are currently available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the Box Office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. Tickets start at $40.



Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL