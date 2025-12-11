WAKE UP BECKY Comes to ArtsUP! LA

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ArtsUP! LA will present WAKE UP BECKY, an evening of stand-up comedy as a way of bringing levity to the subject of racism. Hosted by Emily James and Lina Green, the show features a variety of hilarious touring comics from BET, HBO, Comedy Central, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Showtime including Awon, Isaac Chu, Nikole Denise, Julie George, Del Harrison, and Nina Rancel, and features special musical guest Ronnie Chism from Theatre by the Blind. The show promises a cathartic, eye-opening EDUtaining experience filled with laughter, and is followed by a roundtable discussion with the comics about the subject matter.

Co-Host Emily James performs on Los Angeles stages like The Comedy Store in Hollywood and Flappers Burbank in addition to venues from NYC to Hawaii. She currently produces the Stand-Up Series WAKE UP BECKY at The Crow in Santa Monica, which always includes a roundtable discussion afterwards, and is developing it into a series. ArtsUP! LA is pleased to welcome the show to The Blue Door in Culver City on Saturday, December 13 at 7:30pm. Learn more about Emily and her comedy shows at https://www.emilyjamescomedy.com/

Co-host Lina Green was born in Dallas, TX, and after realizing her passion for writing, directing, and acting, she decided to move to Los Angeles. All her projects are deeply personal to her, and she strives to work with people who want to make the world a better place. Lina does her best to fight climate change with her sustainable media company that encourages productions to go green on set. Currently, Lina is writing a comic book, a few pilots, films, and trying to stay sane by bringing more laughter into the world.

WAKE UP BECKY takes place on Saturday, December 13 at 7:30pm at ArtsUP! LA’s theater, The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. Run time is two hours. Tickets (including fees) are $28.52 available online, where you can find parking information. Available tickets will be sold at the box office for $30 beginning a half hour prior to the show.

