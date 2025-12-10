PUNISH ME Set For World Premiere At Hudson Backstage Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new psychological thriller by Michael Dukakis, PUNISH ME will begin performances at the Hudson Backstage Theatre on January 28, 2026, and will run Wednesdays through February 25.

Directed by Monique Sorgen, the production will feature Brianna Bell, Jeiden Blessing, Michael Dukakis, Dylan Griner, and Anuradha Senevi. Opening night will take place on January 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The play follows a screenwriter struggling to build a career in Hollywood who becomes trapped in an increasingly abusive relationship with a narcissist, threatening both his professional aspirations and his legal status in the United States. The work examines toxic relationships, obsession, and psychological coercion. The production includes adult themes and simulated sex. Runtime is 95 minutes with no intermission.

The creative team includes Steve Pope (lighting design), Paul Yorke (sound design and original music), Annie Reznik (intimacy coordination), and Nick Lambrou (visual art). Diego Salazar Lira serves as stage manager and assistant director. The production is produced by Michael Dukakis with associate producers Yiota Pampalou and Katerina Dimakopoulou.

Monique Sorgen is a French American writer-director and a fellow of the Sony Directors Program, BlackMagic Collective, and the Alliance of Women Directors’ Directing the Actor Lab. Her directing credits include award-winning films across both comedy and drama, as well as the web series Codependent Socks! Sorgen also works as a screenwriter and is currently in post-production on the feature One Day in Sedona and her Vertical Microdrama debut My Hot Ex-Boyfriend Moved Next Door.

Michael Dukakis is an actor-writer with 15 years of experience across theatre, film, and television. A graduate of the Greek Art Theatre with additional training at the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, he later earned a writing certificate from UCLA. His work has received recognition with 27 nominations and 15 wins from annual writing competitions.

TICKETS

General admission is $35, with $29 tickets available for students and seniors. Early Bird tickets are $25 through December 31. Tickets are available online. Hudson Backstage Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

