The Paley Center For Media Announces First Programs And Dates For PaleyFest LA 2026

The Paley Center for Media will present the first announced programs for PaleyFest LA 2026 as the annual television and media festival returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The initial selections will feature events centered on Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, Apple TV’s Shrinking, and HBO Max’s The Pitt, with the full festival lineup scheduled to be released in January. Presale access for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers will begin later that month.

President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media, said, “Nobody Wants This, Shrinking and The Pitt stand out not only for their exceptional writing, but for the way they've captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and we are honored to announce these acclaimed shows as our first selected programs for this year's PaleyFest LA. We want to extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA.”

NOBODY WANTS THIS

Across its two seasons, the Emmy-nominated Netflix series has explored modern relationships through the story of a rabbi and an agnostic dating podcaster, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. Created by Erin Foster, the series also features Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn. Foster said, “We are so excited to bring Nobody Wants This to PaleyFest this year! We'll discuss icks, hot rabbis, surprise nightstands, and more.”

SHRINKING

The Apple Original series from Warner Bros. Television, created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, will return to PaleyFest LA with a program highlighting its ensemble cast and upcoming season. The series blends comedy and character-driven storytelling and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards. Lawrence said, “We're very excited to give Shrinking fans a peek of what goes on behind the scenes and give them an early look of a season 3 finale that we're very proud of.”

THE PITT

HBO Max’s Emmy Award-winning drama from R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells has been selected following its debut season. The series, led by Noah Wyle, examines medical and ethical challenges through weekly episodic storytelling and features an ensemble cast. The Pitt joins the festival as one of the year’s recognized dramatic entries.

Paley Members will receive exclusive benefits including presale access, ticket discounts, and year-round member offerings. Members of the President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner-level memberships, along with Citi cardmembers, will receive first access to tickets, followed by additional membership tiers before the general public on January 30. Information on Paley Membership is available at paleycenter.org/join-us.

Founded in 1984, PaleyFest LA has featured landmark discussions and reunions with casts and creators across television history, including programs with Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, Stranger Things, The Sopranos, The Simpsons, The West Wing, Mad Men, Will & Grace, and many others. Archived highlights from past festivals are available on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel.

Proceeds from PaleyFest LA support the organization’s education programs and the preservation of the Paley Archive, which holds more than 160,000 television and radio programs and commercials at The Paley Museum in New York and the Beverly Hills Public Library.

