THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Have Orange County Premiere at Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse has revealed a change to its 2025-2026 season with the Orange County premiere of the Broadway hit, based on the making of the movie Jaws, the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara’s production of The Shark is Broken by Ian Shaw & Joseph Nixon.

The Shark is Broken will replace the previously announced production of Neil Simon’s Laughter on the 23rdFloor. The Shark is Broken will begin previews on Wednesday, March 4 and will run through Sunday, March 22 at the Laguna Playhouse. Full casting and creative team to be announced shortly.

The first summer blockbuster movie is being filmed - but no one working on the film would know it. Dive deep into the tumultuous, murky waters of the making of a major motion picture with testy, feuding costars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop whose constant breakdowns are looking like an omen for the future of the movie. In this comedy co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the short tempers of Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of co-writer Ian Shaw), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble, and pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.

