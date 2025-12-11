Photos: BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH Returns To Musical Mondays LA

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Broadway Benefit Bash brought performers and community members together for an evening of music and charitable outreach at Musical Mondays LA. Check out photos of the event.

Guided by actor-director Walid Chaya, founder of Studio for Performing Arts Los Angeles and the Studio for Performing Arts Foundation, has grown into a recurring tradition for Musical Mondays LA, drawing audiences who contribute canned goods, nonperishables, and gently used clothing to support the LA LGBT Center and the Senior Pride Pantry.

Chaya led the evening’s Oz-themed spotlight program, with performers contributing musical selections that reflect individual interpretations of the material. Past performers have included Courtney Ullery with “The Wizard & I,” Camilo Castro with “If I Only Had a Brain,” Chaya with “No Good Deed,” and a duet from P performing “As Long As You’re Mine.” Additional selections have featured Sofia Konat offering “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” a full-audience rendition of “Defying Gravity,” and a closing duet of “For Good” performed by Emerson Lopez-Haller and Bita Aghaee.

The Benefit Bash continues its partnership with Studio for Performing Arts LA and the Studio for Performing Arts Foundation, underscoring shared goals of arts accessibility, community support, and outreach. The event has become a fixture in West Hollywood’s theatre-focused culture, with Musical Mondays LA creator Ishka Maher and Chaya confirming plans for its return next year.



