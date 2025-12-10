🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emily Goglia will present THE LIMELIGHT CLUB at Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood on Monday evening at 8 p.m. as part of her recurring cabaret residency. The holiday-themed event will feature guest performers Benny Lipson, Juliette Goglia, and the Harmony Boys (Aaron Matajasic, Al Rahn, Gabriel Oliva, and Michael Hoy). Anthony Zediker will serve as accompanist.

The residency brings a New York–inspired cabaret format to Los Angeles, with each performance featuring an evolving set of Broadway repertoire, comedy, storytelling, and guest appearances by local artists and visiting performers. Goglia’s performance career includes appearances at Feinstein’s/54 Below, the Metropolitan Room, Rockwell Table & Stage, and her award-winning solo show Stages at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Her additional credits include Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, Grease, Live! on FOX, NBC’s The Sing Off, and The Christmas Caroler Challenge on the CW.

Goglia has also appeared in stage productions including Reefer Madness, Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, Evita, Kinky Boots, Rent, The Life of Death, and A Transparent Musical. She performs with Postmodern Jukebox and has toured internationally with Disney in Concert, and her voice work will be featured in the forthcoming animated short Bug Therapy. Her singing can also be heard on film soundtracks and studio recordings, including Wicked.

Anthony Zediker is a Los Angeles-based music director, conductor, and pianist whose recent credits include keyboard work for the national tour of Some Like It Hot at the Pantages Theatre and music direction for the North American tour of Annie. His regional credits include Jersey Boys, Into the Woods, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, The Civility of Albert Cashier, An American in Paris, and Tick, Tick… Boom. He holds a BM from DePaul University and an MM from the University of Southern California.

Ticket Information

Admission is $15–$20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets are available online. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Bar Lubitsch is located at 7702 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046, and there is no drink minimum.

