Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Set Halloween Performance at LA's Whisky-a-Go-Go

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton have set a special performance of their GRAMMY-nominated 2023 album Death Wish Blues at Los Angeles' Whisky A-Go-Go for Halloween 2026. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 12, at 10:00 am here.

Upon its release, the album charted at the top of the Billboard Blues charts and was a #1 hit in multiple countries. For the performance, Dayton will take the stage as Captain Clegg, the character from his memorable Rob Zombie movies. "I wrote, recorded, and produced original soundtracks for Rob's films, The Devils Rejects and Halloween 2," explains Dayton, "but I never really get to play those songs live. Doing Captain Clegg on top of Death Wish Blues with Samantha will make for an unforgettable night at the Whisky!”

Samantha Fish is a renowned blues performer. The Kansas City Hall of Famer and Blues Music Award-winner performs over 200 shows yearly, domestically and abroad. Fish received her 2nd GRAMMY nomination this year for her critically lauded album, Paper Doll, in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category. She is currently putting the finishing touches on a live album to be released in Spring 2026.

Jesse Dayton is a chart-topping songwriter, author, director, screenwriter, and more. Dayton has played on hundreds of albums, released 14 solo records, and recently released an album with the Texas Headhunters, featuring guitar slingers Ian Moore, Johnny Moeller, and Dayton.

Photo Credit: Daniel Sanda

