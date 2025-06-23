BODYTRAFFIC Teen Program Showcase Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BODYTRAFFIC, one of Los Angeles's most celebrated contemporary dance companies, will present its 2025 Teen Program Showcase on Friday, July 18 at Loyola Marymount University. This joyful, dynamic afternoon of dance marks the culmination of BODYTRAFFIC's three-week summer intensive-an experience that nurtures the artistry, individuality, and resilience of the next generation of dance artists.

The Teen Program Showcase features original works created in collaboration with BODYTRAFFIC company members and renowned guest choreographers, alongside excerpts from BODYTRAFFIC's acclaimed repertory. The performance promises to uplift, energize, and inspire-highlighting talent and spirit of young dance artists from across Los Angeles and the U.S.

"Our Teen Program is about more than just extraordinary young dancers and technique-it's about cultivating confident, empowered artists," says BODYTRAFFIC's Director of Education & Community Engagement Julie Opiel. "These young dancers have poured their hearts into this intensive experience and it is a joy to witness their growth and passion. We can't wait to share their talents with our L.A. community."

Tickets are free, but you must RSVP.

Over three weeks, dancers ages 13-17 have immersed themselves in daily technique classes, repertory rehearsals, and professional development workshops. Teen Program faculty includes BODYTRAFFIC's Artistic Leadership and esteemed faculty-including Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, Joan Rodriguez (Afro-Cuban), Katie García (Contemporary), and guest artists Rickey Tripp (Musical Theater) and Jesse Smith (House)-students have developed not only as performers, but as thoughtful, self-aware artists.

BODYTRAFFIC's Training Programs are designed to support the whole dancer by providing rigorous technical training, and also empowering dancers with sessions on career longevity, with a specific awareness of mental health, avoiding burnout, goal-setting, and building support networks.

