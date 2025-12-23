BOLEROS DE NOCHE Cabaret Series is Coming to the Bovard Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join in to celebrate one of Southern California's most beloved music series, Boleros de Noche 10 Años. For a decade Boleros De Noche is an annual music event series launched in 2015 as an effort to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music in Los Angeles. The event will take place on Saturday February 14, 2026 at the historic Bovard Auditorium at USC Campus - Cabaret Series featuring Lucia & Tres Reyes.

Boleros De Noche is committed to the coordination of quality cultural events that convene an intergenerational audience to share live bolero music. Since its launch, Boleros De Noche has presented over 15 successful concerts featuring international and local artists.

Over the past three years, Boleros De Noche has reached several major milestones. Their advocacy efforts were recognized by the City of Los Angeles, which officially declared August 5 as Día del Bolero. Among more than 500 applicants for the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant, Boleros De Noche was selected as one of only 40 recipients.

During this period, they sold out multiple performances at the Ford Theatre, featuring renowned Grammy Award-winning artists including Gaby Moreno, Marisoul of La Santa Cecilia, Bolero Soul, and invited trios from Puerto Rico. In 2025, Boleros De Noche expanded nationally, welcoming 1,700 attendees at the iconic Chicago Symphony Center, producing two sold-out Cabaret Series, and selling out a 1,200-seat concert at the Ford Theatre.

Pre-sale starts on Friday, 12/19 at 10 am ( PST). The pre-sale code is cabaretseries. Presale ends on Tuesday, 12/23 at 9 am, and general on sale follows at 10:00 am

