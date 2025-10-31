EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: Celebrating 30 Years Exhibit is Coming to LIMEHOF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will open its brand new exclusive exhibit—Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years—on November 28th at 11am at its Stony Brook location at 97 Main Street.

“I am thrilled that we can follow up the incredible success of the Billy Joel: My Life exhibit with another blockbuster exhibition,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. “Everybody Loves Raymond was based on Long Island, and Ray Romano—who is enthusiastically supporting this exhibit—is a native Long Islander. It is a fitting tribute to Long Island that we can create and showcase 30 years of this beloved show to be enjoyed by its legions of Long Island fans. It is truly the ultimate Everybody Loves Raymond fan exhibition.”

Everybody Loves Raymond aired on CBS from 1996 to 2005, spanning nine seasons. Today, it continues to charm fans across generations. The cast members were Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, Madylin Sweeten, and Monica Horan. The popular family comedy series was nominated for 69 Emmy Awards and won 15. This show was ranked the 60th ‘best all-time series' by TV Guide, the eleventh ‘best sitcom starring a stand-up comedian,' and the 35th ‘best sitcom of all time' by Rolling Stone.

The show is set on Long Island, and the exhibit has the support of comedian and show star Ray Romano (a native of Queens), and show creator Philip Rosenthal (also Queens), and producer Rory Rosegarten (of Queens/Great Neck). The show also prominently featured Long Island comedian Kevin James (from Mineola).

The Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years exhibit is presented by Catholic Health. This is the first time a complete exhibition of this scale has been assembled for public display. The exhibit—to be designed by LIMEHOF Creative Director and renowned designer Kevin O'Callaghan—will be a completely immersive experience. Visitors can walk into the world of the Barone family and explore their home through original studio sets. The sets include the living room, the kitchen, and other areas of the house. Visitors will also be able to see a variety of iconic items, including original clothing, the famous fork and spoon, and the Christmas toaster, among other classic items from the series. Multimedia clips—including behind the scenes and rare out-takes and a range of videos related to the show—will play in LIMEHOF's surround sound theater.

In addition to the new exhibit, LIMEHOF will also feature The Billy Joel Collection…from the Billy Joel Archives, which will include items on loan from the Billy Joel Archives that have never been on public display.