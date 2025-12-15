Billy Joel Symposium To Be Held At The Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) is inviting fans, scholars, critics, musicians, and students to submit individual papers to its first "The Billy Joel Symposium," to be held on June 6 and 7 starting at 12 p.m. at the Hall of Fame location at 97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2026.

"Billy Joel's body of work functions as a mirror of contemporary America, reflecting social change, personal experience, and collective memory, said Tom Needham, LIMEHOF Vice Chairman and Billy Joel Symposium Executive Director. "We welcome research that considers his recordings, performances, and lyrics as vital cultural texts, ripe for rigorous analysis and critical engagement."

The two-day conference will be devoted to the music, lyrics, themes, and cultural impact of music legend and LIMEHOF inductee Billy Joel. As one of America's most influential songwriters and performers (as well as being one of Long Island's own), Joel's body of work offers a unique lens through which to explore popular music, regional identity, and American culture. This symposium will gather a wide range of experts and scholars who will engage in a critical analysis of Joel's artistry, life, and legacy.

LIMEHOF welcome submissions on topics including (but not limited to):

Lyrics & Narratives: Storytelling, character studies, social commentary

Music & Style: Harmonic language, piano-centered composition, genre fusion (e.g., rock, pop, jazz, classical)

Place & Identity: Suburban Long Island and New York as cultural landscapes

History & Memory: Nostalgia, generational commentary (e.g., "Allentown," "We Didn't Start the Fire")

Performance & Persona: Joel's stage presence, Madison Square Garden residency, audience relationships

Comparative Perspectives: Joel alongside Elton John, Dylan, Springsteen, McCartney

Reception & Criticism: Popular acclaim vs. scholarly neglect, canonization in American song

Cultural Impact: Joel in film, television, and cultural memory

Biographical & Historical Contexts: intersections of Joel's personal story with larger cultural and political shifts

Submission Guidelines

Abstract: Between 250 and 300 words

Short Bio: 100 words (include name, affiliation, contact information)

Format: Single PDF or Word document with abstract and bio together

Final Presentations: A Q&A session to last 20 minutes and 10 minutes

The Symposium Committee will review all proposals. Accepted papers may be grouped by theme into 90-minute panels. Presenters will be notified of their panel assignment when acceptances are sent. Selected papers may be considered for inclusion in an edited collection or digital proceedings published by LIMEHOF.

Musicians, critics, authors, music industry professionals, and archivists are also invited to submit a brief bio with a proposal by the January 15 deadline. For updates and full event details, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/billy-joel-symposium/

Long Island Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. FOOTLOOSE (John W. Engeman Theater) 8.4% of votes 2. INTO THE WOODS (Post Theatre Company) 8.3% of votes 3. HAIRSPRAY (Five Towns College Performing Arts Center) 7.2% of votes Vote Now!