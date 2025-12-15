Billy Joel Symposium To Be Held At The Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame

The two-day conference will be devoted to the music, lyrics, themes, and cultural impact of music legend and LIMEHOF inductee Billy Joel.
The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) is inviting fans, scholars, critics, musicians, and students to submit individual papers to its first "The Billy Joel Symposium," to be held on June 6 and 7 starting at 12 p.m. at the Hall of Fame location at 97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2026.
"Billy Joel's body of work functions as a mirror of contemporary America, reflecting social change, personal experience, and collective memory, said Tom Needham, LIMEHOF Vice Chairman and Billy Joel Symposium Executive Director. "We welcome research that considers his recordings, performances, and lyrics as vital cultural texts, ripe for rigorous analysis and critical engagement."
The two-day conference will be devoted to the music, lyrics, themes, and cultural impact of music legend and LIMEHOF inductee Billy Joel. As one of America's most influential songwriters and performers (as well as being one of Long Island's own), Joel's body of work offers a unique lens through which to explore popular music, regional identity, and American culture. This symposium will gather a wide range of experts and scholars who will engage in a critical analysis of Joel's artistry, life, and legacy.
LIMEHOF welcome submissions on topics including (but not limited to):
The Symposium Committee will review all proposals. Accepted papers may be grouped by theme into 90-minute panels. Presenters will be notified of their panel assignment when acceptances are sent. Selected papers may be considered for inclusion in an edited collection or digital proceedings published by LIMEHOF.
Musicians, critics, authors, music industry professionals, and archivists are also invited to submit a brief bio with a proposal by the January 15 deadline. For updates and full event details, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/billy-joel-symposium/
