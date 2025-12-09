Reverend Horton Heat Comes to the Patchogue Theatre in April

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Reverend Horton Heat, appearing on Sunday April 12 at 7:00pm.

Tickets are $56 - $76 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Jim Heath, the driving force behind Reverend Horton Heat, has built a long career by blending country, blues and rock influences into a sound often associated with the psychobilly genre. His music draws heavily on mid-century American styles, filtered through a modern sensibility that has earned the band a dedicated following.

Reverend Horton Heat’s live performances are known for their high energy, with Heath’s guitar work and stage presence evoking 1950s rock and roll influences such as Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Buddy Holly. Bassist Jimbo Wallace contributes to the group’s Signature Sound with his upright bass, a fixture of the band’s shows. Audiences often include fans dressed in retro, rockabilly-inspired attire, a reflection of the subculture that has grown around the band.

Over more than 25 years, Heath and Wallace have toured extensively, performing across the United States and internationally. The pair has developed a reputation for consistent touring and for maintaining a distinctive visual and musical identity. Their long-running collaboration has made Reverend Horton Heat a recognizable name within alternative and roots-oriented rock circles.

Long Island Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (Post Theatre Company) 8.5% of votes 2. FOOTLOOSE (John W. Engeman Theater) 7.9% of votes 3. HAIRSPRAY (Five Towns College Performing Arts Center) 7.3% of votes Vote Now!