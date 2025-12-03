Maria Capp To Screen FOUR COUSINS & A CHRISTMAS At Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host the Long Island premiere of MarVista Entertainment's holiday feature film, Four Cousins and A Christmas on December 12th at 6:30pm at the Hall of Fame in Stony Brook. The film was directed by Ronkonkoma filmmaker Maria Capp. The film screening will be followed by a LIVE soundtrack performance and a Q&A.

The event marks a return to LIMEHOF for Director Maria Capp, whose feature film, The Lady of The Lake, was the first movie to screen in LIMEHOF's Local Filmmaker series earlier this year.

Four Cousins and A Christmas is centered on a family reuniting for Christmas after a heartbreaking loss, following cousins Jennifer, Millie, Natalyn, and Stephanie (played by Raffaela Capp, Ayla Kell, Natasha Capp, and Lily Gibson) as they navigate familial drama. The film also stars Teri Polo, Robert Davi, Nicholas Turturro, Jared Sandler, Jayson Bernard, and Mike Marino.

Director and Screenwriter Maria Capp emphasizes the film's unique production identity, which prioritized diversity and inclusion. This commitment extends to her newest venture: the launch of the first annual Sayville International Film Festival (SIFF) in August 2026. SIFF is founded on the mission to launch creative careers, drive positive social change, and actively amplify diverse, underrepresented voices, building a bridge between Hollywood and Sayville, NY.

The screenplay was penned by Raffaela Capp and first-time screenwriter Elliott Estrada. Raffaela Capp's musical talents are also featured prominently on the score, composed by Julia Sokolowski.

The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. LIMEHOF is now offering special film tickets for $10 for the screening, music performance and Q&A only (no access to the exhibits). These film tickets are only available at the counter for purchase on the day of the event.

LIMEHOF is the home of America's first and only Music Documentary Film Festival. For more information about this and other events, visit