Review: ANNIE at Smithtown Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For some holiday cheer, “Annie” at the Smithtown Performing Arts is the Christmas production to bring families that spirit of generosity and can-do attitude for December.

Kevin Burns’s “Annie” was the triumph and trifecta of will, generosity, and chance with the high-energy of the cast and an inspired set and costume design. From the rags of the orphans to the high-style of the Warbucks staff, New York City was emblematic in this vision of the classic tale.

Briahna Gribben as Annie embodied the plucky, 1000-watt smiling heroine that we have come to expect from the role. Gribben’s Annie is unique as she was able to capture the street smarts of Annie quite well, especially in her delivery of the line, “Now who the heck are the Mudges?!” With a powerful voice, Gribben’s held notes seemed to last a beautiful eternity.

Katy Trunz as the boozy and lovelorn Miss Hannigan portrayed her villainess role with great attention to detail and facial expressions. In the choreography for “Easy Street,” Trunz really has fun with the character and giave us a glimpse of the young Hannigan being a bit of a showgirl.

Andrew Lenahan as Warbucks was so proper he almost seemed like an Englishman. In “NYC,” Lenahan’s longing and wonder at the Big Apple was realized with his broad and fountain-spiling voice.

Marilyn Parada as Grace Farrell was able to mix ingenue and fairy godmother into the role in addition to the traditional maternal and romantic aspects of the character. Her grace was found in her comportment as well as her voice where she channeled a bit of Julie Andrews’s classic lilt in the Sound of Music in “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here.”

Michae Shapiro as Rooster had dance moves and bravado as slick as his character was written to be with a bold voice that made “Easy Street” seemed to be a better named song as “Broadway.” In contrast, his Okie Mr. Mudge was a hilarious moment to see Rooster restrained in country clothes and demeanor.

Julie Stewart as Rooster’s moll was baby doll beautiful despite being an aged flapper. Along with the looks, Stewart’s Betty Boop accent and motions were perfect.

Michael Sherwood’s mid-Atlantic accent as President Roosevelt sounded like what I imagine FDR’s voice in the fireside chats were like during the depression. Sherwood’s peppy Roosevelt echoed and answered the spirits of the orphans looking forward to a better life.

Dan Schindlar’s Drake was the ultimate cheerleader for Annie with a real chemistry between Schindlar and Gribben as a protective older-brother character.

Matthew Surico’s Bert Healy had the energy of a circus-performer and was a wonderful throwback to the dominant media of the time with his vaudevillian personality.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...