BE LIKE BLIPPI TOUR Comes to the Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Be Like Blippi Tour, appearing on Wednesday June 3 2026 at 6:00pm.

Tickets are $56 - $106 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announceed the launch of the Be Like Blippi Tour, a brand-new live experience coming to stages across North America beginning Spring 2026. Designed especially for children ages 2–7, this all-new show brings Blippi and his Best Friend Meekah to life on stage for an unforgettable, high-energy adventure filled with music, dancing, and curiosity.

Get ready to see the world more curiously! Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage for a one-of-a-kind interactive adventure that inspires kids to move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi! The Be Like Blippi Tour is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance,” and “Curious Like Me.” With Blippi’s signature mix of play, learning, and exploration, families can get curious together while singing, laughing, and dancing along during this unforgettable adventure full of fun and discovery.

The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us and share in an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to… Be Like Blippi!

“We’re thrilled to bring Blippi back to the stage in an all-new, high-energy adventure,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “Blippi has become a beloved friend to millions of families, and this new tour gives kids the chance to sing, dance, and explore right alongside Blippi and Meekah — creating joyful memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Music has always been at the heart of what makes Blippi so joyful, and Be Like Blippi brings that energy to life in an even bigger way,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment. “This new show invites families to channel their inner Blippi through music, movement, and curiosity.”

Blippi on Tour productions have already delighted millions of families worldwide, with tours across North America, the U.K., Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Be Like Blippi Tour continues this tradition with professional stage performers bringing Blippi and Meekah to life in an energetic, interactive production. Currently, Blippi: Join the Band Tour is touring select cities throughout North America.

For the Be Like Blippi Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.

Blippi, one of the most popular live-action preschool brands in the world, turns the world into a playground for preschoolers everywhere. The brand empowers early childhood learning through curiosity, fun and real-world adventure. Over the last decade, the Blippi brand has evolved from a singular YouTube creator to a worldwide sensation with more than 100 million fans around the world and over two billion monthly YouTube views. The franchise has grown rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, expanding into a global franchise through live-action events, consumer products, music, and more. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed on over 65 distribution platforms.

