Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; FOOTLOOSE Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Full Company
- SOMEWHERE BEYOND THE SEA
- CM Performing Arts Center
19%
Anthony Mastrangelo
- MISCAST CABARET
- James Street Players
16%
Alyssa Seminaro
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
14%
Stagedoor Cabarets
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Hardscrabble Theater
11%
Stephen Anastasia
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
10%
Jacklyn Lisi
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
8%
Kenny Kopolovicz
- SUMMER POPS CONCERT SERIES
- West Islip Symphony Orchestra
8%
Stagedoor Cabarets
- AS IF: A SLEEPOVER MUSICAL REVIEW
- Hardscrabble Theater
8%
Joe Mankowski
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Trent Soyster
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
15%
Gabby Dean
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
10%
Kevin Burns
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
9%
Anna Moceri
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%
Vincent Ortega
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Alyssa Kelly
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
5%
Morgan Faye Neuhedel
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Meghan Park
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
4%
Debbie Roche
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
4%
David Grindrod
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Kevin Burns
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Justin Cimmino
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
3%
Tommie Gibbons
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Ruben Fernandez
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Matt Quinn
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Emily Vaeth
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Felicity Stiverson
- WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Emily Vaeth
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Morgan Faye Neuhedel
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Mandy Modic
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Steven Rodriguez
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%
Kristina Georgilis
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Krystyna Resavy
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dustin Cross
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
13%
Amanda Scanze
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
10%
Joe Kassner
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
8%
Ronald R. Green III
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%
Amanda Scanze
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
7%
Tricia Buckley
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
Barbara Kirby & Jordan Coene
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
4%
Amanda Scanze
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argule Theater
4%
Ronnie Green
- GREASE
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Joe Kassner
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
4%
Janine Loesch
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Stephen Ness
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Joe Kassner
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Janine Loesch
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Wendy Grimm
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Donovan Molinaro
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
3%
Dustin Cross
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Janine Loesch
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm
- EMMA
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Kami Crary
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Steven Prendergast
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm
- YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
1%
Rachel Amelia
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Sherri Kfare
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%
Teresa LeBrun
- BOEING BEOING
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%Best Dance Production FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
53%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
31%JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
16%Best Direction Of A Musical
Alyssa Kakis
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
11%
Tommy Ranieri
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
11%
Mitchell Walker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
7%
Jerome Vivona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
7%
Rita Sarli
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
Mitchell Walker
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%
Evan Pappas
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Patrick Campbell
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%
Tony Chiofalo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Kevin Burns
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Evan Pappas
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Tommie Gibbons
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Bruce Grossman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Richard Buckley
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Kevin Burns
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Hunter Foster
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Matt Quinn
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Jess Ader-Ferretti
- RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Tony Frangipane
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Patrick Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Cm Performing Arts Center
2%
Tony Chiofalo
- ANASTASIA
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Samantha Eagle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
2%
Taneisha Corbin
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- CAP Merrick
2%
Todd Underwood
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
1%
Scott Weinstein
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Kaelem Von Camper
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
10%
Olivia Galligan
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
8%
Patrick Campbell
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%
David Krasner
- HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
6%
Catherine Clyne
- BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
5%
Anjor Khadilkar
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
5%
Julie Lorson
- 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
5%
Emily Vaeth
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics
5%
Emily Vaeth
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Jacklyn Lisi
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Joe Marshall
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
4%
Evan Donellan
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Robert Horn
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Jordan Hue
- OTHELLO
- Carriage House Players
3%
Thaddeus Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Nicole Savin
- YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Sam Everett
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Studio Theatre LI
3%
Cathy Cline
- THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
2%
Lynn Antunovich
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Marian Waller
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Jes Almeida
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
George A. Loizides
- WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Megan Laguna
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Patrick Finn
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Mary Powers
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%Best Ensemble FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
9%HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
9%GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
7%INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
5%JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
3%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
3%DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
2%A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
2%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
2%A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
2%BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%SILENCE THE MUSICAL
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Theater Box
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
1%LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Keith Jones
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
12%
John Burkland
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
12%
Juliette Kealy
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
11%
Tony Chiofalo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
10%
David Shocket
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
9%
David Sexton
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle theater
6%
Christopher Chambers
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Glenn Rivano
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
Eric Norbury
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
5%
John Vaiano
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
4%
Nicole Savin
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
4%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
John Salutz
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Joey Tito
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
3%
Steven Prendergast
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Tony Chiofalo
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Sebastian Paczynski
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cole P. Abod
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
10%
Matt DeMaria
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
10%
Felipe Rondon
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
9%
Carl Hottinger
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%
Felipe Rondon
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
7%
Brian Sweeney
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
6%
Gina Salvia
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
5%
Matthew Surico
- ROCK OF AGES
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%
Samantha Free
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%
Leah Raquel Petragila
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
Jonathan Brenner
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Alec Bart
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Jonathan Brenner
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Justino Tesoro
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Matthew Stern
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Jonathan Brenner
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Jared Glazer
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Joseph Mankowski
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Chris Coffey
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Joseph Mankowski
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%Best Musical FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
8%INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
8%HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
7%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
7%GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
4%BLOODY, BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
3%COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse repertory theatre company
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
2%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
2%Best New Play Or Musical ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
42%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
32%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
26%Best Performer In A Musical
Karina Gallagher
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
10%
Jackie Bakewell
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
9%
Tanner Gleeson
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
6%
Aeja Barrows
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Abigail Rentas
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
Wes Kreit
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
4%
Courtney O’Shea
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Veronica Fox
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Nicole Oliva
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Jon Rivera
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Lillian Daley
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
3%
Calvin Zanetti
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
JK Larkin
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Andrew J Koehler
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Sydney Lefkof
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
2%
Carly Sesti
- SEUSSICAL
- SUNRISE THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Bobby Peterson
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Anthony Mastrangelo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
2%
Christina Decicco
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Patrick Campbell
- RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Sadie Mathers
- MATILDA
- Theatre Three
2%
Domenick Napoli
- MATILDA
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
2%
Jacklyn Lisi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%
Elliot Litherland
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
1%
Tony Chiofalo
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Alex McLaughlin
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
12%
Andy Ruggeri
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
9%
John Mcgowan
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
6%
Victor Manuel Calcano IV
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
4%
Brendan Noble
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Rita Sarli
- FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
4%
Zack Johnson
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%
Abril López Ruiz
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
4%
Tim Smith
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Christina O’Shea
- AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Justin Cimmino
- WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- BACCA Arts Center
3%
Michael Devereaux
- THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
3%
Kayla Murray
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Jess Ader-Ferretti
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Emily Nadler
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Heather Neumar
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Hans Paul Hendrickson
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Andrew Botsford
- WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Kami Crary
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Kayla Murry
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Danielle McCartney
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Meredith Spencer
- FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Emily Nadler
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Logan Taylor
- KING LEAR
- Manes Studio Theater Long Island
1%
Evan Donnellen
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
1%Best Play DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
10%ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
9%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
8%LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
7%THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
7%ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
6%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
5%CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
4%AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Theater Box
3%DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
3%WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
2%YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
2%NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- BACCA Arts Center
2%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
2%THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
1%THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mitchell Walker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
9%
Vincent Gunn
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
9%
Kyle Dixon
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
9%
John Mazzarella
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%
Danny Bishop
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
6%
Elizabeth Olson
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Brad Morrison
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
6%
Vincent Gunn
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
6%
Denise Hagen
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
6%
Kyle Dixon
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
5%
Scott Aronow
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
4%
Spencer DeStefano
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Sabrinna Cox
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Michelle Savin
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Lynn Voltaggio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Joe DiPetro
- THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Stephen Ness (Set Decoration), Robert Taylor (Set Design/Construction)
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Ian Fried
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Meg Sexton
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus Plezia/Steven Prendergast
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Rian Romeo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Shubert
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
17%
Matthew Walsh
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- The Argyle Theater
9%
Alyssa Jayson
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
8%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
8%
Laura Shubert
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
8%
Brandon Lake
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
7%
Jen LoPresti
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
6%
Jacklyn Lisi and Andrew Koehler
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Paul DeFilippo
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- EastLine Theatre
5%
Jennifer LoPresti
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%
Patrick Finn
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Jacklyn Lisi
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Patrick Finn
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ella Beiser
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
10%
Lacey Cornell
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Cm Performing Arts Center
8%
Iris Santos
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
8%
A’Shya Dawson
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Alex McLaughlin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%
Amanda Bruton
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Dan Fenaughty
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Frankie Ferrer
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
4%
Caroline Daniels
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
4%
Amanda Luong
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Courtney O’Shea
- BEAUTIFUL
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Grace Ellis Solomon
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Kayla Joya
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
2%
Megan Reis
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
2%
Alec Nevin
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Jojo Minasi
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Keith Jones
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Calvin Zanetti
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Zarai Rosa
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
2%
Joseph Weitekamp
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%
Meghan Park
- OKLAHOMA!
- Theatre Guild of Oceanside
2%
Garrison Hunt
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
1%
Michael Krulder
- BEAUTIFUL
- CM Performing Arts Center
1%
Anni Rubi
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
1%
Danny Bishop
- HAIRSPRAY
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gaia Tini
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
10%
Delia Hartman
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
9%
John Mcgowan
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
7%
Victoria Kay
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
7%
Amanda Griemsmann
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
6%
Alek Lewis
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
5%
Tammy Dorsa
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%
Jenna Halvorsen
- LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
4%
Dana Tortora
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Carriage House Players
3%
Jeremy Thomas
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
3%
Jeff Pangburn
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
3%
Dan Schindlar
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Julianna Viviani
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Kevin Russo
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Jules Donohue
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Rosie Collette
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Emily Vaeth
- BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Cadence Meier
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Joan St Onge
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Logan Taylor
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Manes Studio Theater Long ISland
2%
Carl DiModugno
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Cameron Eastland
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Stephanie Moreno
- KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Emily Vaeth
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Deanna Ibrahim
- EMMA
- EastLine Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- John W. Engeman Theater
20%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- North Fork Community Theatre
11%ELF
- South Shore Theatre Experience
11%CINDERELLA
- Sunrise Theatre Company
10%GOOSEBUMPS: THE PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%FROSTY!
- John W. Engeman Theater
8%MADIGASCAR
- John W. Engeman Theater
8%STUDIO THEATRE LONG ISLAND
- Manes Theatre
7%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%FLAT STANLEY
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%THE RAINBOW FISH
- Sunrise Theatre Company
4%SEUSSICAL
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%Favorite Local Theatre
The John W. Engeman Theater
14%
Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
13%
CM Performing Arts Center
10%
Post Theatre Company
9%
John W. Engeman Theater
6%
South Shore Theatre Experience
5%
Theater Three
4%
Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
North Fork Community Theatre
3%
EastLine Theatre
3%
Theatre Box of Floral Park
3%
Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Alternative Theatre Company
3%
Carriage House Players
3%
Modern Classics Theater
2%
James Street Players
2%
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Sunrise Theatre Company
2%
Hampton Theatre Company
1%
Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island
1%
CAP Merrick
1%
Chimera Players
1%
Bay Street Theater
1%