Bay Street Theater Receives $25,000 Grant From The New York State Council On The Arts

Bay Street Theater has announced that it has been awarded funding from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) as part of New York State's continued investment in strengthening its vibrant arts and culture sector. NYSCA has awarded $80.9 million in FY 2026 to arts and culture nonprofits across all 10 regions and a historic number of artists, and Bay Street Theater is honored to be included among this year's grantees.

As a year-round, nonprofit professional theater and community cultural center, Bay Street Theater remains deeply committed to its mission to innovate, educate, motivate, and entertain a diverse community through the performing arts. Support from NYSCA fortifies that mission and helps ensure that Bay Street Theater's programming continues to thrive in Sag Harbor and across the East End.

Bay Street Theater's Executive Director Tracy Mitchell responded to the news with gratitude. “We are beyond thankful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Council of the Arts for their support. It's truly a necessity these days for many small arts institutions, and Bay Street is certainly one of them. I'm shouting it from our stage—thank you.”

Governor Hochul stated, “New York's arts and culture sector is a cornerstone of the state's identity, and we're making bold investments to ensure it remains strong. These grants will lift up artists and organizations in every region, fueling local economies and expanding access to the arts. Congratulations to all the grantees – your talent and dedication help power New York's future.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin added, “During these challenging times, the New York State Council on the Arts has been a stalwart and innovative funder. These grants will serve artists and organizations in every region and county, fueling our economy and serving our communities. We know this support isn't just an investment in the arts; it's an investment in New York's future. Congratulations to Bay Street Theater and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity, and your tireless service to New York State.”

The NYSCA award directly supports Bay Street Theater's broad range of initiatives, including educational programs for young people, new work development, community partnerships, and accessible performances such as Pay-What-You-Can nights and Free Student Sundays, which expand access to the performing arts throughout the region.

Bay Street Theater expressed gratitude to NYSCA, Governor Kathy Hochul, and the New York State Legislature for their continued recognition of the essential role that arts and culture play in New York State, and for helping organizations like Bay Street create opportunities, spark creativity, and bring people together through live performance.

