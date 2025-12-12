Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Marks 50th Anniversary At Staller Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Staller Center for the Arts is marking the 50th anniversary of the Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, recognizing five decades of exhibitions that have supported visual art, artistic experimentation, and engagement between artists, students, faculty, and the broader community.

Since its founding, the Gallery has served as a central exhibition space at Stony Brook University, presenting work that reflects a wide range of artistic practices and perspectives.

To commemorate the milestone, the Zuccaire Gallery has created a visual retrospective highlighting key exhibitions and artists from its history. The project brings together archival photographs, installation views, interview excerpts, and works drawn from past exhibitions, offering an overview of how the Gallery’s programming has evolved over the last fifty years. The anniversary video installation is being shown on a continuous loop in the Gallery lobby on weekdays, providing visitors with an overview of the Gallery’s legacy and curatorial scope.

Over the years, the Zuccaire Gallery has presented work by numerous nationally and internationally recognized artists, including Roy Lichtenstein, Yoko Ono, Guerrilla Girls, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Howardena Pindell, and Faith Ringgold. Alongside these exhibitions, the Gallery has maintained a strong commitment to student and faculty work. Annual presentations such as the Senior Show and URECA Art Exhibition feature graduating studio art students, while the MFA thesis exhibition highlights new work by graduate artists. Every three years, the Gallery also presents exhibitions by members of the Art Department’s studio art faculty.

In conjunction with the anniversary programming, the Gallery is offering an early preview of its upcoming Faculty Artist Spotlight exhibition. From December 6 through December 18, visitors will have an opportunity to view new work by ceramicist Toby Buonagurio and printmaker Martin Levine ahead of the exhibition’s official opening. The Gallery will be open during scheduled Staller Center performances and regular weekday hours throughout the preview period.

Long Island Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (Post Theatre Company) 8.5% of votes 2. FOOTLOOSE (John W. Engeman Theater) 7.7% of votes 3. HAIRSPRAY (Five Towns College Performing Arts Center) 7.1% of votes Vote Now!