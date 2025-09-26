 tracker
Young Players Youth Theatre Reveals New Season For 2025-26

This season features four shows that will delight audiences of all ages: Disney's Descendants: The Musical, Shrek: The Musical Jr., Cinderella: Youth Edition, and more.

By: Sep. 26, 2025
Young Players Youth Theatre Reveals New Season For 2025-26 Image
Young Players Youth Theatre has announced their 2025-26 season, packed with magical adventures, beloved characters, and unforgettable performances! This season features four shows that will delight audiences of all ages: Disney's Descendants: The Musical, Shrek: The Musical Jr., Cinderella: Youth Edition, and The Addams Family.

Audiences will embark on a thrilling journey with Disney's Descendants: The Musical January 8-18, 2026, where the children of Disney's most infamous villains step into the spotlight, grappling with their family legacies and forging their own paths. Then March 12-21, 2026, prepare to take a trip to the swamp with Shrek: The Musical Jr., where everyone's favorite ogre learns the true meaning of friendship and self-acceptance in a show packed with humor and heart. Shrek: The Musical Jr. is sponsored by Everett Chevrolet

The enchantment continues with Cinderella: Youth Edition July 9-19, sponsored by Everett Buick GMC; a timeless fairy tale filled with stunning transformations, charming princes, and a message that dreams really do come true. Finally, we'll conclude the season with The Addams Family, a delightfully spooky and hilarious musical that brings the world's kookiest family to the Royal stage in a tale of love, laughter, and embracing the wonderfully weird. The Addams Family is sponsored by McCombs Medical and will run September 11-21, 2026.


Videos